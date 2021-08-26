Men’s Soccer: Owls begin HBU Invitational with a 1-0 victory over Incarnate Word

The FAU men’s soccer team began its season in Houston, Texas for the HBU Invitational Thursday evening and they beat the University of the Incarnate Word 1-0.

While both teams were facing each other for the first time, they started the game by being aggressive and not holding anything back.

The Cardinals had the first shot on target in the third minute from freshman midfielder Diego Toribio, but it was saved by FAU’s senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber, who looked to build from his performances last season.

FAU’s response involved three accurate shots from junior midfielder Jose Alastuey in the fifth minute, freshman midfielder Davide Romeo in the 12th minute, and sophomore defender Vasilis Spinos at the 16-minute mark. Unfortunately for them, senior goalkeeper Roth Nils kept all three attempts from being converted.

Less than three minutes remained in the first half when FAU drew a foul from Nils in the penalty box, which allowed freshman forward Filip Jauk to score his first goal in his Owl debut.

The Owls maintained their composure defensively while getting another shot at goal in the 51st minute with a shot from freshman midfielder Zach Hassell, but Nils continued his saving display for the Cardinals.

FAU did an excellent job shutting down the Cardinals’ offense, only allowing three shots to be taken from them the whole match. It was in stark contrast to the Owls’ 14 shots, where only five had been on target.

The Owls will conclude their time in Houston against tournament hosts Houston Baptist University (HBU) on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Husky Sports Network.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.