ASU to hold hangout in support of local restaurant

Students representing the Asian Student Union will have a group eat-out on July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray in light of the recent incident of alleged racism at the restaurant.

On July 15, three men verbally attacked Ramen Lab Eatery owner Louis Grayson with anti-Asian comments as Grayson was closing for the night.

After the men sat down to eat pizza from another restaurant at Ramen Lab’s outdoor seating area, Grayson asked them to leave because the restaurant was getting ready to close.

An argument took place, and a video from Ramen Lab Eatery’s Instagram shows three men levying explicit insults at Grayson. Their latest post offers gratitude for the recent support from the community.

Anti-Asian bigotry continues to occur around the United States as more cities and local businesses open up. Recently, the Democratic state lawmaker, Rep. Gerald Brady of Delaware, recently apologized and won’t run for reelection after he made a racist comment in an email exchange. On July 27, Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in the Atlanta spa shooting and will serve four consecutive life sentences.

“Trying to find a simple yet impactful way to show support, the idea of an eat-out came to mind,” said ASU Vice President Isaac Thomas. “ASU condemns racism of any kind, and our friends at Ramen Eatery were unfortunately subject to such bigotry.”

Non-ASU members are welcome to join in on the group hangout and support Ramen Eatery. Ramen Eatery has always loved the support ASU has given them.

“We thank the students for all they do and all the love we have been receiving from them,” said Grayson. ”As an Asian American owner, it is very important to have a representation club on campus to bring any type of awareness.”

For more information on the restaurant, you can visit the Ramen Lab Eatery website and follow them on Instagram.

Natalia Ribeiro is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.