Women’s Soccer: Owls shut out FIU 3-0 in regular season finale at home

The Owls secured the No. 2 seed in the C-USA East division.

FAU women’s soccer (5-3-2, 4-1-1 C-USA) held onto their winning streak Friday night at FAU Soccer Stadium as they closed out the regular season and beat Florida International University (3-9-0, 1-5-0 C-USA) 3-0.

The Owls got off to a great start offensively as it only took less than five minutes for them to score. With a long cross from redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec, junior forward Thelma Hermannsdóttir scored her second goal of the season and put the Owls on the scoreboard.

To keep the momentum going, Hermannsdóttir and Krstec each went for another opportunity at a shot attempt but it was saved by the Panthers’ junior goalkeeper Kiera Gibson.

At the 24th minute, the Panthers got their first shot attempt from senior midfielder Laura Chavez but it was saved by freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen. Krstec responded two minutes later with another goal for the Owls as she beat her defender to find the back of the net.

The Panthers suffered at the hands of the Owls’ defense as they found themselves scoreless with only two shot attempts by the end of the first half.

FAU continued playing with aggression to start the second half as they made three sequential shot attempts, one of which came in the 60th minute from Krstec that was almost successful but it hit the goal post.

After a substitution at the 80th minute for sophomore midfielder Molly Setsma to join the game, she unhesitatingly scored the Owls’ third goal two minutes after and earned her first career goal as a result. The assist came from sophomore defender Luisa Daikeler as it was her second appearance on the pitch this season.

Even with five minutes remaining in the second half, FAU kept pushing the pace with three more shot attempts that hit the post or were saved by FIU’s other goalie, freshman Avery Dewitt.

FIU had nothing left to give as FAU left it all on the pitch and the match came to a close.

The Owls will play in the C-USA Championship beginning Tuesday, April 13 in Houston, Texas. Their opponent is still to be determined.

Gabriella Brito is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @gaby1brito