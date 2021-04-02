Women’s Soccer: Owls outlast Middle Tennessee 2-0 on the road in C-USA play

Amit Cohen earned her second clean sheet of the season after saving the ball eight times against the Blue Raiders.

FAU women’s soccer (4-3-2, 3-1-1 C-USA) won their last road game of the season Friday night at Murfreesboro, Tenn., as they beat Middle Tennessee (2-3-0, 2-3-0 C-USA) 2-0.

The Blue Raiders were very aggressive in the first half, outshooting FAU 9-5 including five shots on target. Luckily for the Owls, freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen saved all five of those shots.

FAU broke the deadlock with seconds left in the half, with junior defender Amanda Martin scoring her second goal of the season by a corner kick from redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec.

The Owls had a jumpscare in the 47th minute when Cohen almost had the ball slip into the net after saving the shot from the Raiders’ senior defender Carolin Engelhard.

FAU’s offensive performance had a lot of patience involved, waiting for any defensive lapses the Raiders’ defense gave them. That came in the 53rd minute when senior forward Miracle Porter found senior midfielder Sammy Vitols wide open to slide the ball into the net.

The Owls spent the rest of the game on the defensive end, keeping the Blue Raiders at bay all throughout.

Cohen ended the game with her best goalkeeping performance yet, saving the ball eight times while earning her second clean sheet of the season.

The Owls will host the final game of the season at FAU Soccer Stadium against the Florida International University Panthers on April 9 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

