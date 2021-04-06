Community Service Club helps the university through volunteering

From picking up discarded litter along sandy beaches to crafting cards for the homeless, the Community Service Club (CSC) gives back to the community.

The idea for the club emerged last year from President Michaella Louis, however, the club wasn’t approved until Jan. 6, 2021. The mission of this organization is not only to give back to the Boca Raton community but to university students as well.

President Louis, Secretary Tierra Broughton, and Treasurer Victoria Jean-Julien have taken the initiative to host and volunteer many service events this semester.

“So far, we have volunteered at the Wall of Unity, which was a wall in Lake Worth that we were able to paint as a way to unify the communities that used to be segregated. We have made Valentine’s Day cards for the homeless,” Louis said. “We have participated in two food drives including one in partnership with Hillel. We volunteered at Boca Helping Hands. We have done both a campus clean-up and a beach clean-up.”

Louis explained that the bonding events for the members have been rewarding due to the isolation of the pandemic. While still following the CDC guidelines of wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the members are still able to make connections with one another and enjoy their bonding events.

“The most memorable part of leading CSC this semester is meeting the people and getting to know them. I have met some wonderful people so far in the short period of time the organization has been active. Also, being able to go into the community and making a difference is definitely something I enjoy,” Louis said.

The CSC has partnered with other organizations for their events, such as Hillel, Business and Professional Women’s Scholarship House, Students for Peace, Generation Action, and Women Empowerment Club.

The club serves 233 members in total and they hope to gain more by the end of the semester.

“Our goal is to have themed events each month, we hope to bring awareness to different causes and service projects each month. For April we have some exciting service projects ahead,” Jean-Julien said. “We also have a couple of service projects that we hope to make annual, and well after COVID, we will continue to host online and in-person events so that we can stay inclusive to all students.”

Jean-Julien explained that community service work is important for college students because it gives them a chance back to the community that they are living in.

Broughton agreed as the chance to network and make connections within the community and school has granted her the opportunity to help others come together through service projects.

“Volunteer work has always been around me and instilled in me due to other previous

involvement before college. The most inspiring part about working with the executive board,

committee, and club members is the strong sense of networking we all have gained,” Broughton said. “Some members have shared with me that they have made a lot of new and great connections from this club. As an executive board and founding member, that makes my heart fill with joy.”

Students can find more information about the CSC on Owl Central and there they can find the membership form and GroupMe information. Students can also visit their Instagram: @faucsc to find all of the events and get a little insight about the CSC organization.

Darlene Antoine is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]