Women’s Soccer: Owls bounce back with their first home win in C-USA play, beat Charlotte 1-0

Mia Sennes scored her first goal of the season and the game-winner for the Owls in C-USA play.

FAU women’s soccer (3-3-2, 2-1-1 C-USA) made a comeback Friday afternoon at FAU Soccer Stadium as they successfully sought after their second win in Conference USA play and took down the Charlotte 49ers (3-4-0, 3-1-0 C-USA) 1-0.

The Owls and 49ers had a slow start to the first half. Both teams took two ineffective shot attempts, one of which led to an offside against the 49ers.

Redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec went for her shot attempt in the 12th minute, but it was saved by Charlotte’s senior goalkeeper Abby Stapleton.

In an effort to create more rhythm, FAU and Charlotte resorted to substitutions and another offside went on Charlotte. Desperate to score a goal, freshman forward Gabi Cimino aimed for a shot in the 38th minute, but it went wide.

Neither team found a way to score, resulting in a 0-0 outcome by halftime.

Returning from the halftime break, the 49ers looked for ways to stay alive and play with aggression as junior defender Alyssa Moler made the first wide shot attempt and freshman defender Kelly Hastings picked up a yellow.

For the Owls, their offense and defense came alive in the second half. In the 61st minute, with an assist by sophomore midfielder Molly Setsma, redshirt freshman forward Mia Sennes scored to give the Owls their first goal of the game as well as her first goal of the season.

Charlotte tried to respond with corner kicks and two shot attempts by freshman forward Piper Biziorek. However, those were both blocked.

Tensions arose as time winded down and the Owls strived to score again while the 49ers aspired to get their first. Sennes was given a yellow, followed by freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen who received one as well.

Subsequently, the 49ers bench got a yellow along with senior defender Brianna Morris. In the 88th minute, the 49ers tried to make their final run with a high header by freshman defender Lily Suyao, but ran out of time.

The Owls will play their next conference road game in Murfreesboro, Tenn. against Middle Tennessee on April 2 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Gabriella Brito is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @gaby1brito