Men’s Soccer: Owls earn first win in C-USA play after beating Old Dominion 1-0

FAU men’s soccer (4-2-2, 1-2-0 C-USA) got back on track Sunday afternoon, as they beat the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1-2, 0-1-2 C-USA) 1-0 on the road. This marks the first win in C-USA play for the Owls this season.

Old Dominion had the first shot on goal in the 14th minute when freshman forward Ettore Casadei took the shot, but it was saved by FAU’s junior goalkeeper Neil Strauber.

The Owls found their first chance to score in the 21st minute with a shot from junior defender Daniel Skistad. Unfortunately, it was saved by Old Dominion’s sophomore goalkeeper Djibril Doumbia.

Both teams were physical in the first half as they combined for 10 fouls throughout the period.

The deadlock broke in the 67th minute when junior forward Jean Paul Rafols scored a header from a corner kick. The assist was awarded to sophomore midfielder Jose Alastuey.

Despite the Monarchs’ efforts to tie the game, their shots didn’t go through thanks to the strong defensive performance from Strauber.

After conceding five goals against FIU and Kentucky, Strauber recovered by making six saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Owls will return home to FAU Soccer Stadium to face South Carolina on March 27 at noon. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.