Men’s Soccer: Owls break down in a disappointing 3-1 loss against No. 10 Kentucky

Ivan Mykhailenko (pictured #16) scored his second goal of the season with a penalty against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Photo by Eston Parker III.

FAU men’s soccer (3-2-2, 0-2-0 C-USA) suffered disappointment on Saturday afternoon at FAU Soccer Stadium, as they lost 3-1 to the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (9-2-1, 1-1-0 C-USA).

Kentucky got on the scoresheet within 16 minutes of the game, with the goal coming from junior midfielder Clay Holstad. Sophomore forward Eythor Bjorgolfsson had the courtesy of getting the assist.

It didn’t take long for the Owls to respond, as a foul in the penalty box in the 24th minute gave them the opportunity to score. Senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko nailed the penalty perfectly to equalize for FAU.

Both teams were physical with one another as 10 fouls were committed on both sides throughout the entire first half.

Despite FAU’s efforts to keep the game tied, it wouldn’t be enough as Kentucky broke the deadlock in the 71st minute. The goal came from a set-piece as Bjorgolfsson headed the ball into the net to give the lead back to the Wildcats.

Kentucky continued breaking down the FAU defense in the 75th minute when Case Cox kicked the ball past FAU’s junior goalkeeper Neil Strauber to increase the lead to two.

It was a frustrating day for Strauber as this is the fifth goal he allowed in C-USA play after conceding only two in the non-conference games.

FAU tried to find a consolation goal in the 85th minute with the shot coming from freshman midfielder Celestin Theodore Jr. Unfortunately, it was saved by Kentucky’s redshirt freshman goalkeeper Cyrus Margono.

The Owls continue the search for their first win in C-USA play as they go back on the road to Norfolk, Va., facing the Old Dominion Monarchs on March 21 at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

