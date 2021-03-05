FAU Women’s Soccer: Owls earn first win in C-USA play, beat Marshall 2-1

Emma Grissom (pictured #12) had an assist in Friday’s win over Marshall. Photo by Eston Parker III.

FAU women’s soccer (2-2-1, 1-0-0 C-USA) began Conference USA play on the road Friday night, as they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2-0, 0-1-0 C-USA) 2-1.

Marshall got on the scoreboard almost immediately to take the lead. It occurred in the second minute when sophomore midfielder Iselin Noevik passed the ball to sophomore midfielder Morgan White, who then evaded FAU’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin and kicked the ball in the net with ease.

The goal snapped Wasdin’s streak of clean sheets at two. It is her first conceded goal this season for the Owls.

FAU tried to respond with a shot from junior midfielder Emma Grissom in the 24th minute, but it was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Courtney McVicker.

Redshirt freshman forward Mia Sennes got a shot on target to end the first half for the Owls, but that would also be saved by McVicker.

The Owls eventually found their groove in the second half. Grissom kicked the ball from the corner in the 69th minute, where junior defender Amanda Martin took advantage by heading the ball into the net to tie the game for the Owls.

Another goal went to the Owls’ favor when junior defender Tesia Schray scored an own goal in the 72nd minute, passing the ball over McVicker and into the net to give the Owls the lead.

Marshall never recovered from its own goal as the team did not get any shot opportunities for the remainder of the game. The match ended with FAU taking 14 shots, compared to Marshall’s five shots.

The Owls will return home to FAU Soccer Stadium to face Western Kentucky on March 12 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.