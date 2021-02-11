FAU Women’s Soccer: Owls draw in double overtime at Florida Gulf Coast

This is the Owls’ first draw this season.

Thelma Hermannsdottir (pictured red, #20) committed a foul in the first half against Florida Gulf Coast. Photo by Eston Parker III.

FAU women’s soccer (0-2-1) escaped with a draw at Fort Myers on Thursday night, as they tied the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0-1) 0-0 in double overtime.

The Owls found a good scoring opportunity in the ninth minute when freshman midfielder Natalie Mangayi took a shot that was close to going in, but it went out left.

Redshirt freshman forward Mia Sennes found another chance to score for the Owls in the 18th minute, but her shot would also go out left.

Five fouls would occur in the last 25 minutes of the first half, with junior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir being the only Owl to get a foul.

The second half mostly went back-and-forth with possession of the ball between the Owls and the Eagles. Seven fouls and plenty of substitutions summarized a majority of the second half.

FGCU would find one last opportunity to score in the second half with a deep shot from sophomore forward Louise Lillback in the 89th minute, but it was saved by redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin.

The first overtime period had the Eagles find two shots on goal, but they were saved by Wasdin.

FAU took the last shot of the game from junior midfielder Emma Grissom in the 106th minute, but it was saved by FGCU’s freshman goalkeeper Mia Krusinski. The game would end with no goals being scored from either side.

Despite being held scoreless for the second game in a row, one positive note is that FAU did not concede one goal against FGCU. Wasdin finished with four saves as she got the clean sheet in her first game for the Owls.

The Owls will play their next game at Gainesville, taking on the Florida Gators on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.