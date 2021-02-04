FAU Men’s Soccer: Owls pick up their first win of the season, beat North Florida 1-0

Coming off a 7-8-1 season in 2019, the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0-0) took down the North Florida Ospreys (0-1-0) in a 1-0 victory for its home opener at FAU Soccer Stadium Wednesday night.

Both teams started strong in the first few minutes of the game when FAU defender Fabrizio Cubeddu took a shot but was saved by UNF goalkeeper Carlos Melendez. Both teams took a foul and midfielder Kharym Florvil had another attempt at a shot that was saved once again by Melendez.

After a corner kick from UNF midfielder Robbie Soronellas, FAU defender Graeme Pratt passed it to defender Omer Priyov, who crossed the ball to the other side but was caught by Melendez.

At the 31-minute mark, midfielder Kevian Ferraz took a free kick, which led to midfielder Alonso Camarero scoring the first goal for FAU.

Soronellas had two more opportunities at a corner kick that were unsuccessful, and FAU midfielder Adrian Levy took a shot attempt that was saved by Melendez.

In an effort to score again before the first half finished, at the 38th minute, forward Ivan Mykhailenko kicked a wide shot that was thrown out of bounds by UNF.

With the Ospreys finding themselves unable to score, tension was building up for them, as Soronellas received his first yellow card of the night. With the first half winding down, both teams had fouls and substitutions but could not score to enter halftime.

To begin the second half, the Ospreys started off with a quick shot attempt from midfielder Mirza Nevoric and two corner kicks from Soronellas, but nothing came to fruition. The Owls had a chance to respond with their corner kick, including a shot attempt from defender Daniel Skistad.

Still trying to find a way to stay alive in the game, UNF midfielder Giovanny Abreu received his first yellow card of the night and another foul went on the Ospreys.

The Ospreys had two consecutive shot attempts at the 62-minute mark, but the Owls defense was determined to not let them score.

Despite the multiple substitutions both teams made at the 65-minute mark, they still were not able to score in the second half. They went back-and-forth with possession trying to find a scoring opportunity, but to no avail.

Two offsides and a foul went against the Ospreys, as they continuously tried to put their team on the scoreboard. Even the header shot that came from midfielder Zach Board would not go through.

The Owls were making an effort to strengthen their lead but received a foul and a yellow card on Priyov instead. Following a corner kick by Soronellas, Levy also received a yellow in the 88th minute.

With little time left in the game, both teams resorted to using more substitutions and the Ospreys were able to land one last corner kick that amounted to nothing in the end.

A break will be taken by the Owls until Feb. 19, where they head to Jacksonville to face Jacksonville University at 3 p.m.

Gabriella Brito is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @gaby1brito