FAU Men’s Soccer: Owls perform second-half demolition of Jacksonville, win 4-0

All four goals came in the second half in favor of FAU.

FAU men’s soccer (3-0-1) continued its season on the road Friday afternoon, annihilating the Jacksonville University Dolphins (0-1-1) 4-0.

No shot would be taken until the 17th minute when freshman midfielder Bjarni Hafstein took a shot on goal that was saved by Jacksonville’s freshman goalkeeper Jabari Gray.

FAU would have two more shots on target in the first half from junior midfielders Alonso Coello Camarero and Arturo Ernand in the 18th minute, but those would be saved by Gray.

The second half would feature FAU’s best offensive performance this season, with its first goal coming from an own goal by Jacksonville in the 48th minute.

FAU would score its second goal in the 64th minute when junior forward Blake Dean passed the ball to Ernand, who shot it in the low-right part of the goal.

Jacksonville could not handle FAU’s firepower offense at all, as the third goal would come in favor of the Owls in the 72nd minute. It happened when freshman midfielder Celestin Theodore Jr. shot in the low-right part of the goal after receiving the ball from junior defender Daniel Skistad.

The fourth and final goal came from a penalty kick in the 85th minute when Camarero converted it to guarantee FAU’s best performance on offense this season.

FAU will play its last game before conference play at Fort Myers against the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.