FAU Men’s Soccer: Owls maintain winning momentum, beat Stetson 1-0

FAU men’s soccer (2-0-0) continued its winning ways Tuesday night, as the team beat the Stetson Hatters (0-1-0) 1-0 at FAU Soccer Stadium.

Coming off a tight 1-0 victory over the University of North Florida, FAU brought much more intensity in the match against Stetson.

The Owls committed eight fouls in the first half alone, as freshman midfielder Kharym Florvil and junior midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero both received yellow cards. The team looked much more lively with the ball compared to last week, creating more chances with crosses into the penalty box.

FAU attempted four shots in the first half, with only one being on target. Despite this including three corners in the first half, Stetson’s defense held up firmly to hold the Owls to a scoreless start.

While the Owls brought creativity and physicality to the match, Stetson reciprocated the same level of intensity. Highlighted by its two yellow cards, Stetson also had two shots on goal in the half. Both shots were saved by FAU junior goalkeeper Neil Strauber, showing command on the backline.

The sole goal would not come until the 56th minute, where a Stetson foul in the penalty box gave FAU the best opportunity to score. Senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko would take advantage, converting the penalty to put the Owls on the scoreboard.

FAU would spend the rest of the second half defending its lead and finding more chances to score. While that second goal would not come, the defense did what it needed to do to keep Stetson from equalizing.

A notable defensive moment came from Strauber, who saved back-to-back shots from Stetson’s freshman midfielder Felix Aakerberg in the 86th minute. Strauber finished the game with four saves in total, notching a clean sheet in both of FAU’s games to start the season.

The Owls will play their last home game against non-conference teams on Feb. 13 at FAU Soccer Stadium, where they take on the St. Thomas Bobcats at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Eston Parker III is the Photo Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @EstonParker.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.