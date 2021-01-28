2021 FAU Women’s Soccer schedule released

After having their 2020 season postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owls will return on Feb. 4 hosting Utah Valley at 7 p.m.

FAU women’s soccer will begin its season hosting Utah Valley on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU Athletics announced the 2021 schedule for women’s soccer on Thursday. This comes after the 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Patrick Baker, who will be in his eighth season with the team, said via FAU Athletics that they are excited about the opportunities to play again and look forward to the upcoming season.

“Our players will face a number of quality teams in the non-conference and C-USA seasons,” Baker said.

FAU will open its campaign on Feb. 4 hosting Utah Valley at 7 p.m. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The second home game will be on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., as the University of South Florida is next on FAU’s list. 2014 was the last time they met, with FAU winning 1-0 on the road.

A three-game road trip will occur for the Owls, as they will first head to Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Like Utah Valley, this will be a first-time matchup between the two teams.

FAU will head to Gainesville next, taking on the Florida Gators on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The Owls have never beaten the Gators in their last eight fixtures, only getting a scoreless tie in 2007.

The last game against non-conference teams for the Owls will be against the Miami Hurricanes at home on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. In the 2019 season, FAU won 2-1 on the road against the Hurricanes.

“We feel all of these games will prepare us well for the competitive C-USA campaign in March and April,” Baker said.

C-USA play for the Owls will begin on Mar. 5 at Huntington, WV against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. FAU dominated Marshall 4-0 in 2019, as they are undefeated in six games.

The Owls will then host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. 2017’s matchup ended in a 1-0 road loss for FAU.

Old Dominion will be FAU’s next opponent, as they will travel to Norfolk, VA to face the Monarchs on Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. 2018’s and 2019’s matchups ended in double overtime, both ending in draws.

The Owls will return home to play the Charlotte 49ers on Mar. 26 at 5 p.m. 2019’s matchup finished with a 4-3 win in double overtime for the Owls in the C-USA Championship Semifinals.

FAU will have its last road game in Murfreesboro, TN against Middle Tennessee on Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. 2019’s matchup went in the Owl’s favor, winning 3-1.

The Owls will conclude their season hosting the Florida International Panthers on Apr. 9 at 7 p.m. Since 2015, FAU has won five straight against FIU.

“Hopefully we can make another run at the regular season title, provided we stay healthy, play good soccer and stay out of quarantine,” Baker said.

FAU finished its 2019 season with a 15-4-2 (8-1-1 C-USA) record, won the C-USA Regular Season title, and was a finalist in the C-USA Championship, losing to North Texas 5-2.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]com or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.