2021 FAU Men’s Soccer schedule revealed

After having their 2020 season postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owls will return on Feb. 3 hosting North Florida at 6 p.m.

FAU Athletics revealed the 2021 schedule for the men’s soccer team on Friday. This comes after the 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Joey Worthen will be coaching his fourth season with the team and will look to pick up where they left off in 2019.

FAU will open its season hosting North Florida on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. The Owls lost 1-0 to the Ospreys in 2019’s matchup.

On the road, FAU will face Jacksonville on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. FAU edged out a 2-1 win in 2019 against the Dolphins.

The Owls’ last game against non-conference opponents will be at Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. FAU won convincingly in 2019’s matchup, beating FGCU 3-1.

C-USA play for the Owls will begin in Miami on Mar. 6 at 2 p.m. against the Florida International Panthers. FIU routed the Owls 6-1 in 2019.

FAU will return home to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Mar. 13 at 2 p.m. Kentucky beat FAU 2-0 in the first round of 2019’s C-USA tournament.

The Owls will travel to Norfolk, VA to face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Mar. 21 at 10 a.m. In 2019, FAU won 4-3 in overtime, making history to qualify for its first-ever C-USA tournament.

Returning home on Mar. 27, FAU will face the University of South Carolina at 2 p.m. 2019’s fixture ended in a 2-1 loss for the Owls.

Going on a two-game road trip, the Owls will head to Huntington, WV to play the Marshall Thundering Herd on Apr. 3 at 2 p.m. FAU squeezed out a 1-0 overtime win over Marshall in 2019.

FAU will conclude its road trip against the Charlotte 49ers on Apr. 10 at 2 p.m. 2019’s matchup had Charlotte score two second-half goals to beat FAU 3-1.

The last game of the season for the Owls will be at home, playing the University of Alabama on Apr. 17 at 2 p.m. FAU beat the Blazers 1-0 on the road in 2019.

FAU finished its 2019 campaign with a 7-8-1 record and made the C-USA tournament for the first time in its program’s history.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.