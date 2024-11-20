Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. General Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Football: Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford steps up as interim head coach for final two games

Interim head coach Chad Lunsford spoke on his goals for the remainder of the season and why they brought back defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni.
Erika Fletcher
Interim head coach Chad Lusford coaching from the sideline against Tulsa in 2023.
Morgan Larkins and Megan Bruinsma
November 20, 2024

Florida Atlantic Football made an enormous decision on Monday to fire head coach Tom Herman. The removal happened after FAU lost to the Temple University Owls, 18-15, in an overtime game last Saturday. Herman finished his two-year tenure at FAU with a 6-16 record and only three conference wins.

Athletic director Brian White approached Chad Lunsford and informed him of the decision to let go of Herman, asking if Lunsford would be willing to step up as the interim head coach. Lunsford accepted the position, describing it as a “no-brainer” decision. As Lunsford assumed the new role, he shared that he is nothing but thankful for Herman. 

“College football is a tough business, and I can’t start anything without thanking coach Herman. I’m very grateful to coach Herman and his family [because] he didn’t know me when he took the job here and I had the opportunity to stay,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford is currently the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach but will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. 

“Coach [Lunsford], you really like playing for. He’s a player’s coach but he also is great at teaching the game, and just also coming to work with a great attitude. He makes you really want to come to work,” said tight end Zeke Moore. “That’s probably my favorite thing about him, and he’s very involved on and off the field in our personal lives. That’s something that a lot of players really appreciate about him.” 

Lunsford has been in this situation before, as he became  Georgia Southern University’s interim head coach after they fired Tyson Summers. He eventually became their full-time head coach for three seasons, with a 26-17 record, and won two out of three bowl games.

“I have some experience in it, and probably the great thing is I’ve probably learned what not to do, the first time doing it,” said Lunsford. “I just want to be able to use those experiences. I want FAU to finish very strong. I want FAU to be very proud of us, but also for these seniors, for this team to have a chance to finish on a high note.” 

Linebacker Jackson Ambush shared that he, as a senior, appreciates and supports Lunsford’s goals for the remainder of the season. 

“How we’ve had these obstacles this past season and just trying to get over them. Honestly, our goal is just to win a game, and us, as seniors, go out, have fun, and that’s the biggest thing for the next two weeks. We’re not promised any games after these two,” Ambush said.

Lunsford aims to step up and do his new role to the best of his ability. He recognized that taking the role makes his path ahead “blurry,” but shared that wasn’t a concern. He intends to end the season on a high note. 

Prior to Herman’s removal, he announced on Nov. 10 that FAU would be letting go of defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and associate head coach and offensive line coach Ed Warinner. However, just eight days after their removal, FAU brought Bellantoni back to the coaching staff. 

“When this went down and we started trying to make a decision about coach Roc and everything, it was a no-brainer to bring coach Roc back. But I went and talked to coach [Brandon] Harris, and coach Harris was like absolutely because that is the best thing for our team and for our players because he’s so well-liked and respected,” said Lunsford.  

Co-defensive coordinator Brandon Harris was promoted to interim defensive coordinator for the Owls game against Temple in Bellantoni’s absence. According to Lunsford,  Harris successfully stepped up to the task and the team remained strong from a defensive standpoint under his leadership. However, each understood the importance of Bellantoni’s return for the team morale. 

Ambush said that he found out about Bellantoni’s return on social media before the team meeting. Ambush told the team before their athletic director officially shared the news. The news brought major joy to Ambush, as he missed seeing Bellantoni in the building every day. 

“There was some discussions about bringing Roc back as our DC [defensive coordinator]. I mean everybody loves the guy, he’s probably the most liked coach in the building… Every time you see him he’s always got a smile on his face,” said Ambush. 

Morgan Larkins is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram or Twitter @mj_larkins for more information regarding this or other stories.

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X (Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Photo of an FAU football helmet.
Source: FAU not pursuing Ray Lewis for football head coach
Former head coach Tom Herman coaching during FAU's spring game in 2024.
Football: FAU lets go of head coach Tom Herman after two years with program
Running back Gemari Sands waiting behind the snap during FAU’s game against Temple on Nov. 16. The Owls lost the game in overtime 18-15 and fell to 0-6 in AAC play.
Football: FAU falls in overtime heartbreaker in their 18-15 loss against Temple
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAU's season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.
Football: FAU lets go of two assistant coaches
FAU's defense stopping ECU on one of their drives on Nov. 7 where FAU lost 49-14.
Football: FAU battles injuries in their 49-14 loss against ECU, pulling them out of bowl game contention
FAU kicker Logan Lupo punting in the Owls' homecoming game against USF on Nov. 1.
Staff Predictions: Mixed expectations for a third FAU win
More in Sports
Owl Collective founder Bryan Rammel, posing with University Press’ issue
The Owl Collective: FAU’s flight path to NIL success
Florida Atlantic’s women's volleyball teams five seniors and their families with the volleyball team’s coaching staff
Women’s Volleyball: Florida Atlantic Owls win senior game against Tulane
FAU outside Isabella Rosado hitting cross court against UAB on their 3-1 loss on Nov. 15.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls fall in tragic fashion 3-1 to UAB during Veterans Appreciation Night
Men's basketball head coach John Jakus speaking at his introduction ceremony to the Boca community and students on March 29.
Introducing FAU’s newest head coach: John Jakus
Guard Stefanie Ingram driving to the basket and attempting a layup at the women’s basketball home game vs. UNF
Women’s Basketball: Education Day at the Elly, along with an Owls win, 50-41
Forward Baba Miller going up to the basket against UCF's guard Keyshawn Hall. The Owls lost the game 100-94 on Nov. 12.
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls to Big-12 team UCF 100-94, marking their first loss of the season
More in Top Stories
Music spotlight: Tyler The Creator takes his mask off in “CHROMAKOPIA”
Music spotlight: Tyler The Creator takes his mask off in “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAU’s Sigma Chi hosts the first-ever Call-A-Thon in the school’s history, raising $30,540 in three hours. Pictured are members of Sigma Chi, Phi Mu Sorority, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Sigma Kappa Sorority, Sigma Delta Tau Sorority, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority.
‘Blessing in a storm’: FAU Sigma Chi Fraternity breaks fundraising records, ranks nationally following brother’s death
NDA College Camp 24 in August where the team won a Gold Bid to NDA College Nationals.
The dancing athletes: A look into FAU’s Flygirls and Co. Dance Team
Student delegates holding the signs of the countries they represent at this year's NMUN conference in Washington, D.C.
FAU Diplomacy Program students reflect on experiences with Model UN
A burrowing owl stands in the open field near the FAU east Glades Road entrance in 2018.
The battles that burrowing owls and gopher tortoises are facing on FAU's preserve
Forward Baba Miller playing against Indiana State University at the Wooden Family Fieldhouse in Xenia, Ohio
Meet junior forward Baba Miller: The next potential FAU star
About the Contributors
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a senior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.