Baseball: FAU baseball prepares for their season following media day

With a new season coming up, Florida Atlantic University baseball players and head coach John McCormack shared insights on the team’s preparation and the upcoming challenges in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) at a media conference on Jan. 28.

The Owls concluded last season with a 28-29 record and were defeated 13-1 in the semifinals of the AAC tournament by Tulane University.

McCormack emphasized a back-to-basics approach for the pitching staff, focusing on simplifying pitch calling and scouting reports.

“We’ve simplified some things in the pitch calling… try to get back to the nuts and bolts of strike one,” McCormack said while also highlighting the team’s depth, specifically on the mound.

McCormack said that he is glad they have a lot of options, but it presents the coaching staff with the challenge of finding the best roles for the players.

Senior outfielder/catcher John Schroeder is focused on leading his new teammates by example.

“Mentoring younger guys, mainly lead by example, get your work in, give 100% in everything that you’re doing,” Schroeder said.

Junior transfer Marshall Lipsey from Blinn College is adjusting to Division I baseball.

“Baseball is baseball. At junior college, you start playing games as soon as you get on campus. At Division I, you get more of a slow work into the process, which I really enjoyed,” he shared.

Lipsey’s experience on a national championship-level team instilled a winning mentality in him. He’s grown in a “winning culture,” and that experience will translate to his style at FAU.

Lipsey is committed to contributing in any way to help the team succeed.

Schroeder also emphasized the team’s unified drive for success.

“All of them. We just want to win, win every game. Doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Schroeder said.

“Just doing everything I can to win, to help the team in any possible way — whether that means hitting first, hitting last, anywhere in the lineup, anywhere in the field,” he said.

Freshman pitcher James Litman, a Boca Raton native from West Boca High School, is thrilled to play for his hometown team.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been coming to these games for the past four years, watching [John] Schroeder hit and just tear it up. Now, playing on this field — it’s really eye-opening for me,” Litman said. “Just a winning culture. FAU has been awesome, and I’m just trying to help them become the next regional team, super regional team, and hopefully make it to Omaha.”

He also credited coach Jordan Tabakman for his support during the transition to college pitching.

“Coach T has been amazing this fall, helping me continue my success from high school over to college.”

Sophomore pitcher Trey Beard, who made the AAC All-Freshman Team last season, is working on improving his consistency.

“Just working on throwing more strikes. Had a little strike-throwing problem last year. Still working on it, just keeping that pitch count lower, going deeper in games,” Beard said, stating he is determined to build on last year’s success. “We won two games in the conference tournament last year, but I’m hungry to win it all this year.”

Coach McCormack also spoke about the team’s progress in preparation for their second season in the AAC.

“The league is very talented. It’s a resource-driven league… with more resources, you get better players,” McCormack said, as he noted the high level of competition, with the conference tournament last year coming down to the wire. “There’s not much difference between the teams that made it and didn’t make it,” McCormack said.

Looking ahead to future matchups, McCormack expressed excitement for the Owls’ opening game against the University of Delaware. Former Owls coach Greg Mamula now coaches the Blue Hens.

“Greg Mamula was here for seven years with us and did an amazing job. I’m looking forward to seeing him,” McCormack said. “I wish him luck on the next 53 games — but not the first three.”

FAU will open the season at home against Delaware on Feb. 14, kicking off its second run in the AAC. With a strong mix of experienced players and promising newcomers, the Owls are expected to make a statement this season.

