‘We want Shaq!’: DJ Diesel headlines 16th annual Bonfire Music Fest

Florida Atlantic University’s Program Board hosted its 16th annual “Bonfire Music Fest” on Sept. 6 with a performance by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel.

This year, the Bonfire event returned to an outdoor setting at the Student Union outdoor stage. The two previous events were held indoors, inside the Barry Kaye Auditorium. Program Board Director Laura Arbo said the board wanted to “switch up the vibe” and bring in an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJ.

“I chose DJ Diesel because I felt it would attract a different audience for this year’s Bonfire,” Arbo said. “The previous years were mostly rappers, and by choosing Shaq, we would attract not only students who like EDM music but also students who like Shaq, which is almost everybody.”

The Program Board coordinated the event by contacting Degy Entertainment, who then connected with DJ Diesel’s agency.

“[DJ Diesel] was happy to perform for us,” Arbo said.

In the past, the Program Board booked celebrity guests such as Coi Leray in 2023, Nelly in 2022 and Flo Rida in 2021 for the Bonfire events. Similar to the past three years, images of a bonfire were displayed on an LED screen behind the performers.

Despite the name of the event, there are no traces of an actual bonfire. The Program Board stopped having physical bonfires for “budget, maintenance and safety reasons,” explained Arbo. Ironically, the last time there was an actual bonfire was in 2019 for Waka Flocka Flame.

Emerson Combs, an FAU Freshman, said that she’s grateful for events like these that bring the student body together. “I want to get involved with the school and meet new people, and that’s why I’m out here,” Combs said.

Tyler Jay Hollimon, operations coordinator for Student Union events, said the Bonfire this year sold out with an estimated 3,000 students in attendance.

“Everyone here is a student. Since they have a free account, tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Hollimon. “Students must present their name and school credentials and tickets are sent out via email.”

Students began to get antsy after DJ NickBlock finished his opening act.

“We want Shaq, We want Shaq!” the crowd shouted.

DJ Diesel took the stage at around 9 p.m. as cameras flashed from students’ cell phones. He began the set with a powerful dubstep bass drop, accompanied by bursts of smoke and confetti.

During the hour-long set, several students had the opportunity to go on stage.

“I think it’s kind of cool that the university is sponsoring music and party-themed events. I think a lot of people here love that,” said Spencer Gold, a junior finance major.

Students are already looking forward to next year’s bonfire, like Albert Escobar, an FAU freshman who already has his eyes set on who he wants as next year’s performer.

“Definitely Travis Scott. He’s really good at getting crowds pumped up. Some female artists like Ice Spice, too,” said Escobar. “Having [celebrity artists] here really sets a precedent.”

“This has to be one of the best events I’ve ever gone to. The energy was so amazing,” said Escarly Hernandez, a front-row attendee and sophomore biological sciences major.

