Women’s Basketball: Owls gain their fourth AAC win after defeating USF 67-55

Jada Moore set a career high in scoring and rebounds in a win to kick off the double header weekend.
Jada+Moore+driving+past+her+defender+in+FAUs+67-55+win+against+USF
Courtesy of FAU Athletics
Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU’s 67-55 win against USF
Megan Bruinsma, Staff Writer
February 20, 2024

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s basketball team (9-16, 4-10 AAC) secured a 67-55 road win over the University of South Florida Bulls (15-12, 7-7 AAC) to kick off their two game road streak. 

With the win, FAU snapped their two game losing streak and gained their fourth win in the AAC after starting 0-7 in conference play. 

“Huge win. I’m just so proud of this group. [We] just had every reason to come over here and put our heads down. They just found another gear, and I’m so proud of them,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan. 

Jada Moore was selected as player of the game, reaching her career high in scoring and rebounds. She led the Owls with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, the highest on the team in all three categories. 

Both schools were missing key aspects of their team. USF’s head coach, Jose Fernandez, didn’t attend because of a sickness and Michele Woods-Baxter, the associate head coach, subbed in as his replacement. FAU had four injured players, including star players Aniya Hubbard and Mya Perry.  

It started as a close matchup with five lead changes in the first quarter. The Owls took a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained a lead for the rest of the game, their largest of the games being 14. 

Florida Atlantic showed their strength in the paint with 38 points, shooting 48.1% from the field and 29.4% beyond the arc. South Florida had 24 points in the paint and were shooting 35.8% from the field and 22.7% beyond the arc. 

“[We were] getting stops on the defensive end and we were able to score offensively, which was great. Across the board I’m just super proud of them,” said Sullivan. “Big in-state win, on so many different levels, and a big win in conference.” 

The Owls will continue on the road to take on the University of San Antonio Texas Roadrunners (12-11, 6-6 AAC). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 25 and streaming on ESPN+. 

Recap

Florida Atlantic won the opening-tip, but an offensive foul caused a quick turnover. USF took advantage of the call and got the game’s first score, 2-0. 

The game had a slow start with neither team scoring for about two minutes. Janeta Rozentale ended the scoreless streak and made a two point jumper to put FAU on the board 2-2, 7:45. 

After a USF turnover, Devyn Scott drained a three-pointer and gave FAU a one-point lead. The Bulls returned with two of their own to mark the third lead change, 8-7. 

Alexa Zaph’s three started a 5-0 run for the Owls and a three by the Bulls got them back within one. USF took their lead back with 1:16 to go in the first, but it would turn out to be the last of the game. Scott’s charge down the paint gave FAU a 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

Rozentale started the second quarter strong by rebounding her own shotand making the layup, 20-15. USF made a long pass from half court to a player under the rim to bring it within two, 6:51. 

After several back-to-back twos from each team, Moore fought through a double team and got the bucket, 27-23. 

USF went scoreless for three minutes but ended it with a fast three, 26-27. The Bulls turned the ball over with 12.6 seconds left, allowing Moore to make a layup and draw the foul to put FAU up 32-26 going into the half. 

At halftime, the Owls were 51.9% from the field and 33.3% beyond the arc. The Bulls were 37.5% from the field and 20% beyond the arc, with both teams having six turnovers. 

After the break, the Bulls came out strong. They made a three followed by a layup to bring it back within one, 31-32. Zaph ended the streak with a three of her own, then Moore followed up her missed shot and quickly put the basket back, 37-34, 6:43. 

Moore had another drive to the basket, hitting a spin move to extend the Owls lead to seven. 

With 1:41 left in the third quarter, USF went to the free throw line for the first time and made both 42-45. 

A two point jumper by Zaph set the Owls up 50-44 going into the final quarter. 

South Florida had a quick three just 27 seconds into the fourth quarter, 47-50. After six back and forth two pointers, neither team scored for three minutes. 

With 3:02 left, Scott ended the scoring drought with a three-pointer, 59-53. The Owls then pounded away to go on a 12-0 run. The Bulls were able to make a layup with 36 seconds left, but FAU was able to run out the clock and secure the 67-55 win.

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma. 

