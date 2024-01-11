Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Basketball: Owls lose to UTSA 73-60 in hard-fought game

FAU loses at home to extend their losing streak to five. Aniya Hubbard was seen on the bench after being absent since Nov. 29 due to an “internal team matter.”
Sophomore+guard+Mya+Perry+locking+in+on+her+defender+in+FAUs+73-60+loss+against+UTSA
Keira Arimenta – FAU Athletics
Sophomore guard Mya Perry locking in on her defender in FAU’s 73-60 loss against UTSA
Megan Bruinsma, Staff Writer
January 11, 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-10, 0-4 AAC) women’s basketball team started their two-game home stretch with a 73-60 loss to the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (8-7, 2-2 AAC). 

The Owls came out looking strong by getting a seven point lead three minutes into the game but this would turn out to be their last lead of the night. 

UTSA began their comeback by taking advantage of FAU’s size and securing more rebounds. By the end of the first quarter, they had a nine point lead, their largest of the game being 18. 

“I thought that this was a game where we could have gotten our first win in American. But again, I’m proud of [the team’s] efforts. I really am,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “We’ve had too many mental mistakes at times but statistically shot the ball well from three and got a lot of tips. We got to capitalize on the free throw line but all we can do is keep working at it.”

Overall, UTSA was more consistent in their shooting. They averaged 46% shooting and led in free throws with 53.8%. FAU averaged 36.2% shooting and 45.5% from the free throw line. 

Despite the loss, sophomore guard Mya Perry played well, putting up 21 points in total. Senior guard Jada Moore had 16 points and seven rebounds, giving her a ninth game of the season with double-digit scoring. 

“I think they both did a great job. It was great to see Jada have back to back great games. Mya has been pretty consistent for us for a while now and it’s great to see how she’s been doing,” said Sullivan.

Tonight was the first game that sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard was seen back on the bench supporting the team. On Jan. 4, the University Press was informed that her status was an internal team matter, but today she was back cheering on her teammates with tape covering her left hand. 

“It was just great to see her on the bench. No estimation on [when she will return] right now,” said Sullivan.

FAU will continue their home game stretch against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m.

Recap 

The Owls won the tipoff and came empty on the offensive possession. A travel by UTSA gave the ball back to the Owls and sophomore center Dyllan Hanna the opportunity for a fast layup. 

Jada Moore made a three-point jumper and drove back down the court for a layup, drawing a foul while doing so. She gave FAU their largest lead of the game by seven with 6:36 to go. 

UTSA followed up with back to back threes to start a 6-0 run.  

It seemed that the Roadrunners’ scoring streak would be stopped by Perry making a side step three, but her shot was overturned for a shot clock violation. 

UTSA took advantage of the call and made a two-pointer, giving them their first lead of the game, 12-11. 

The Roadrunners continued their offensive domination by going on a 16-0 run in total and kept the Owls scoreless for over four minutes. 

In the second quarter, Perry got around the defense and secured a three, giving FAU their first score in over eight minutes. 

Both teams began to struggle with turnovers, the Owls getting called on traveling and the Roadrunners stepping out of bounds. 

Another fast break three was made by Perry to cut the point deficit into seven, 19-26. 

UTSA remained consistently making shots and went into the second half up by six with a score of 36-28. 

In the first half, UTSA led with 43.8% FG shooting, 45.5% three-point shooting, and eight turnovers. FAU was averaging 29% FG, 41.2% three-point shooting, and six turnovers. 

The Owls came out strong after half time with Moore making a three-point jumper to bring them within five. 

UTSA stayed relentless, for every shot that FAU made, they matched it with another. 

A three by sophomore forward Maya Linton put UTSA up by 14, 56-42. 

At the buzzer, Perry made her fifth three-pointer of the game, allowing FAU to go into the fourth quarter down by nine. 

The Roadrunners slowly gained back their double-digit lead, and a free throw by senior guard Kyra White finalized the win, 73-60. 

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma for more information regarding this or other stories.

