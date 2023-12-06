Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Basketball: FAU defeat St. Thomas 78-60; back in win column

The Owls snap two game losing streak against St. Thomas at home.
Matt Vogdes
FAU graduate guard Alexa Zaph (#14) dribbling the ball against St. Thomas in the Owls’ 78-60 home win on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Morgan Larkins, Contributing Writer
December 6, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University’s women’s basketball team (4-3) beat the St. Thomas University Bobcats (5-3) 78-60 at home on Tuesday night.

The Owls started the game with a 10-2 run in the first three minutes, with sophomore guard Mya Perry leading the way with eight points.
FAU continued to control the rest of the first quarter and had a 23-11 lead going into the second quarter after graduate guard Alexa Zaph made a last second driving layup. 

The Owls and Bobcats went back and forth for the first five minutes of the second quarter until the Owls’ senior guard, Jada Moore, scored five straight points for a commanding 33-18 lead. 

The Bobcats clawed back within three after a 15-2 run led by senior guards Brooke Bogatz and Marta Franco. The Owls went into halftime leading 36-33. 

To start the third quarter, graduate forward Janeta Rozentale made a layup to end the Owls’ 5:31  scoring drought.

After a Franco free throw, FAU would go on a 12-0 run to get a 52-38 lead with 4:29 left in the third quarter. The Owls would end the quarter leading 63-45, outscoring the Bobcats 27 to 12. 

FAU extended their lead to 20 after Moore hit a layup to start the fourth quarter. The Owls and Bobcats battled back and forth for most of the fourth quarter until the Bobcats had an 8-0 run.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Owls won the game with a score of 78-60 to snap their two-game losing streak. 

FAU will face the Florida International University Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. on ESPN+ at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. 

Morgan Larkins is a contributing writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram or Twitter @mj_larkins for more information regarding this or other stories. 

