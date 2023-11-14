Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women’s basketball: Owls bounce back with first win of the season

FAU sophomore guard’s Aniya Hubbard and Mya Perry combined for 44 points in an 84-75 win in overtime.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
November 14, 2023
FAU+sophomore+guard+Mya+Perry+dribbles+the+ball+up+the+court+during+the+Owls+90-43+win+against+Barry+University+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+1%2C+2023+at+Eleanor+Baldwin+Arena.
Jaden Wiston
FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry dribbles the ball up the court during the Owls’ 90-43 win against Barry University on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Eleanor Baldwin Arena.

The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) got their first win of the season against the University of North Florida (UNF) Ospreys (1-2) on Monday night, 84-75. FAU was 18 for 25 from the free throw line, as foul shots played a significant role in tonight’s win. 

Sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard got on the board first for the Owls with a quick layup before Ospreys’ junior guard Kaila Rougier responded with a three. Hubbard answered with a floater down the lane.

Despite a strong start, FAU struggled to keep possession of the ball with seven turnovers in the first quarter.

Sophomore guard Mya Perry hit back-to-back buckets from excellent ball movement to cut the Ospreys’ lead to one, 12-11.

Perry hit another three-pointer, giving back the Owls’ lead before the Ospreys responded to tie the game.

FAU senior guard Jada Moore got the put back after graduate forward Janeta Rosentale’s missed free throw to be within three. 

Perry gave FAU big shooting bursts to keep the Owls in the game with another quick five-points to provide them with a four-point lead with just under a minute and a half before halftime.

Rozentale’s euro step gave FAU a two-point lead at the half, 30-28. Perry led the team with 13 points.

UNF’s Rougier extended the Ospreys’ lead to eight with a deep three from the corner before FAU’s Hubbard answered with a layup. She made both free throws on their next possession.

Despite the Owls keeping the game close, the Ospreys continued to dominate on offense in the paint and behind the arc.

Hubbard’s layup beat the buzzer going into the fourth quarter with a two-possession game. 

FAU picked up the intensity in the last quarter. The Owls got back-to-back baskets from Hubbard and sophomore center Dyllan Hanna to tie the game. 

Hubbard picked up a charge with 2:16 left to give FAU the ball. Moore scored on the turnover to give the Owls a five point lead with just 90 seconds of play.

Ospreys’ Rougier sank a three with 44 seconds left to cut the lead to two. With just 10 seconds left, the Ospreys called a timeout after a missed Owls’ reassurance layup. 

UNF redshirt sophomore center Selma Eklund was wide-open off the screen to send the game into overtime. 

The Owls regrouped, coming out explosive in overtime. Perry’s three extended their lead to five. UNF turned the ball over on an inbound play, putting Moore at the line. She sank both free throws, going up seven with 34.9 seconds left.

FAU put up 18 points in the five-minute overtime as Hubbard was player of the game with 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The Owls will return home for the first time this season to face the Chicago State University Cougars (0-3) on Nov. 17. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.

