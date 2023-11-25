Women’s Basketball: FAU falls short to Kennesaw State 57-43

Gasner Delvarin, Jr. FAU sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard (#2) goes up for the layup in the last minutes against Stetson during the Owls’ 50-39 comeback home win on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic women’s basketball team (3-2) lost 57-43 against the Kennesaw State University Owls (2-3). This loss snapped FAU’s three-game winning streak.

A slow start for FAU in the first few minutes of the opening tip allowed Kennesaw State to go on a 7-0 run before FAU sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard got on the board for the Owls.

FAU struggled on both sides of the court as they were held to just two points and gave up 18 in the first quarter.

Kennesaw State senior guard Carly Hooks had 10 of their 18 points going into the second quarter.

Graduate guard Allie Tylka hit her first three of the game, sparking some life into FAU.

Sophomore guard Mya Perry’s three-pointer before the buzzer cut Kennesaw State’s lead to five, 22-17. FAU held Kennesaw State to just four points in the second quarter.

Both teams had a hard time knocking a shot down in the third quarter. Kennesaw State found themselves on a 6-0 run after a three minute scoring drought.

Despite being outscored 15-11 in the third quarter, FAU was able to find the lane to stay in the game. They trailed by nine heading into the fourth.

Graduate forward Janeta Rozentale cut FAU’s lead to five. Hooks’ layup off an FAU turnover would extend Kennesaw State’s lead to 10.

Perry hit a big three from the corner, chipping away at Kennesaw State’s lead to nine. A turnover forced by Hubbard put FAU behind by seven with back-to-back buckets for Perry.

Just 20 seconds later, Perry found the lane again, making it a five-point game. She scored seven points in 30 seconds. It wasn’t enough to stop Kennesaw State, who won 57-43.

FAU racked up 20 turnovers in the loss. They shot 26% from the field and 14% from the arc. Hubbard led the team with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist.

The Owls will continue on the road as they face the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. The game will stream on BIG 10+.

