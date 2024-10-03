Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Categories:

FAUPD hosts “Coffee with a Cop” to strengthen student-officer connections

Florida Atlantic Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 2 to engage with students by holding conversations on hot topic issues over some coffee.
Juliana Simon
FAUPD hosts “Coffee with a Cop” with a tent set up on the breezeway. Students and faculty interact with FAU PD officers over coffee and pastries.
Juliana Simon, Contributing Writer
October 3, 2024

Florida Atlantic University’s Police Department (FAUPD) hosted their recurring “Coffee with a Cop” event on Oct. 2, which aims to strengthen the connection between police officers and students.

This event gave students a chance to learn more about what FAUPD does for the student body. Officers take this chance to provide students with immediate answers to their questions and concerns.

“We try to do this once or twice a semester…This event breaks down the barriers and allows people to ask questions,” said Chelsea John-Williams, an FAU alumni and an employee of FAUPD for 13 years.

Officer Samuel Castro notes that the event is meant to let students know FAUPD’s doors are always open for students if they need support.

“We are here and available to them… It does not have to be an urgent matter,” said Castro. “We want students to know that they can come talk to us, and we are available for advice, prepping, or to show students where to go.” 

The event has attracted both students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and others who have little interest. Wes Reser, a junior studying electrical engineering, attended the event not knowing much about FAUPD.

“… People definitely want to know who is protecting them. interacting with their community helps students not disassociate from one another. This tent helps students be informed on knowing what to do in an urgent situation,” Reser said.

FAUPD mainly focused on introducing themselves and their department at this event. The department interacted with about 50 students, according to John-Williams. 

“Stopping into this tent is beneficial for both parties to be informed about law enforcement and about safety and protection at FAU. Of course, college students also enjoy the coffee and free food,” said Erin Steger, a senior political science major. 

The department said they are committed to developing and maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for students.

“Getting to know each other is better because we are a smaller department,” said Castro. “There are approximately 60 to 70 police officers, so students will be seeing our faces a lot. Coming to us with uncertain questions is always welcomed and we will answer it for you.”

Juliana Simon is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

