The faces behind the feathers: The students who bring Owlsley and Hoot to life

You might be sitting next to Owlsley and Hoot in class or standing next to them in line at Chick-fil-A. But if the university has its way, you’ll never know who they are.

Since Hoot’s introduction in 2019, both mascots have energized campus events. However, the students who bring these characters to life operate under a veil of secrecy, keeping their identities hidden. The University Press chose not to reveal their identities to preserve this tradition. While Owlsley is brought to life by three students, the Hoot costume is worn by just one.

The students behind the beak

A junior at FAU majoring in management information systems has been one of the three students donning the Owlsley mascot suit since the fall of 2022.

His journey into the world of mascots began with a love for theater and a family tradition. His cousin had been Owlsley before him and encouraged him to give it a try.

With five years of theater experience, he thought the mascot life was a natural fit.

“[Putting on the suit] is like becoming a different character,” he said.

Although there’s no strict persona, the mascots said they have a lot of freedom with how they portray their characters. For Hoot, Owlsley’s sidekick, dancing is a major part of her persona.

“I get to go to games and the main thing I really like is going on the field and interacting with people. I don’t feel shy at all,” she said.

The senior, majoring in health science, took on the role in fall 2023. While she describes herself as naturally shy, she said stepping into the role has helped her become more confident.

“It kind of built character for me in a way,” she said.

Ashley Szoke, a senior majoring in hospitality, former Hoot and the current mascot manager, described Hoot as “sweet and lovable,” and Owlsley as the “cool one” and the center of attention.

“You always have to be moving—clapping, nodding, waving—because people don’t want to see a motionless mascot,” he said.

In Hoot’s words: “She’s short and cute.”

The audition process and perks

FAU mascots must meet specific physical requirements. To fit the costumes, Owlsley performers need to be between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet, 2 inches. Hoot’s requirements are between 4 feet, 10 inches, and 5 feet, 2 inches, according to Taj Dahshan, the assistant director of marketing for FAU Athletics.

When the students auditioned to become Owlsley and Hoot, the process was fairly simple and did not draw much competition. During auditions, they were asked to act out various scenarios, such as energizing the crowd with hype music and pretending the team was running out for a football game. Hoot and Owlsley mentioned that the entire audition process lasted about 15 minutes.

Under the mascot team employment contract, full-time students receive a $5,000 stipend each semester, while part-time students receive $2,500, a perk that this Owlsley believes would attract more people if made aware.

“I feel like there would be a pretty high demand if people knew how good this job really is,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people [would] jump at the chance to get [the stipend] because I know college prices are high and you get to go to the football games, get to go to the basketball games… Even if you’re not in the suit, you still have a pass to be able to walk around. So it comes with a lot of benefits.”

The contract specifies that FAU mascots must participate in at least 10 events each semester, excluding FAU Athletics. They are required to attend all football and basketball games, whether or not they are suited up, to be prepared for any last-minute changes.

“There were a few times where I showed up to a game and they were like, ‘The other guy’s not feeling well, can you cover the game this time?’” one Owlsley said.

The scheduling process for mascots is organized by Szoke through an Excel sign-up sheet, allowing each mascot to choose which events they want to cover, depending on their availability. They are responsible for transporting and cleaning the costumes after each event. Time commitment, however, isn’t overwhelming.

“It’s pretty lenient actually,” Owlsley noted.

According to Owlsley and Hoot, they attend most external events for 30 minutes to two hours and only attend two or three events per week each. For longer events, like football and basketball games, they divide the work between them.

“One of us will do the pregame stuff, like go around the tailgate and the Owl Walk where the team walks in. One of us will do the first half, and one of us will do the second half,” Owlsley said.

Hoot stresses the importance of staying hydrated and well-fed, as she is the only one in the suit this semester. Since the other student who played Hoot graduated in the spring, she manages all games on her own.

FAU is also careful to avoid overworking its mascots. “We have to take care of them—they’re students at the end of the day,” Dahshan said.

The physical demands of the role

The only challenge Owlsley and Hoot mentioned is coping with the South Florida heat.

“On a good day, I can go for up to 45 minutes to an hour at a time in the suit, but on a hot day, it’s usually just half an hour,” one Owlsley said. The mascots use a hand signal, spinning their fingers in a circle, to indicate when they need a break.

Another challenging aspect of being Owlsley, the students both shared, is adjusting to the costume itself.

“It was pretty weird when I first went in [the suit] because it’s claustrophobic,” one said. However, over time he’s become accustomed to it. He said the key is to always stay in character.

“I’d say the best thing that I try to do while in the suit is I just pretend that someone is always looking at me—which in most cases, someone is, because it’s hard to not look at the giant bird walking around. But I just think ‘if someone was looking at me right now, what would they think?’” he said.

One Owlsley described his mascot as a “larger-than-life character,” with pronounced movements and energy. “You have to make all of your movements super exaggerated,” he said.

While the job has its challenges, such as the difficulty of seeing through the tiny hole in Owlsley’s beak, he has found ways to adapt. He checks his surroundings before moving and always remains cautious, especially around small children.

Speaking of children, he recalled a moment when he tripped over a child during a basketball game.

“I just knelt down, gave her a high five and she was pretty okay with it after that,” he said.

Hoot and Owlsley both shared that they’ve never experienced any hostility or unkind behavior while in costume.

“Usually no one’s ever hostile because, I mean, it’s a mascot,” Owlsley said. “You have to be at a pretty low point in your life if you actually, genuinely get upset at a mascot.”

Anonymity

Anonymity is a key part of the role. According to the mascot contract, mascots must keep their identities confidential, which Hoot said hasn’t been too difficult.

“It was easy,” she said, adding that even her closest friends don’t know she’s the mascot. “I’ll tell people I was Hoot after I graduate.”

Szoke, on the other hand, reflected on the difficulty of keeping her mascot identity under wraps: “The hardest part was not telling people… Especially your friends who want to go to the game with you.”

Despite the heat and other challenges, one Owlsley insisted that the job is worth it.

“I think a big misconception [about being a mascot] is how hard it is, because it is hard being in the suit when it’s hot outside,” he said. “But I’d say everything else that comes with the job makes it more than worth it.”

As Hoot prepares to graduate this semester, FAU will need to find a new Hoot to take on the role. Dahshan mentioned that auditions for new mascots will be announced soon and the team is working on the best way to conduct them. Dahshan has considered involving external judges for added input.

According to Dahshan, there isn’t a strict limit on how many people can portray the mascot, as long as the number doesn’t become “excessive.”

Terri Lawson, a former marketing assistant for FAU Athletics and a former cheerleader, spoke about the sentiment mascots bring to the school.

“You just have to be very spirited… we look for leaders of the school,” said Lawson.

Lawson, who oversaw the mascot program from 2022 to 2024, explained the high demand for mascots at events.

“What’s a university without a mascot?” Lawson remarked.

