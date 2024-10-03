FAU’s observatory calls for more awareness and better equipment

Under its four-meter dome, Florida Atlantic University’s Astronomical Observatory invites all astronomy enthusiasts for a glimpse into the universe. Open to students, staff and the public for free, the observatory serves as a hands-on learning environment, complementing classroom lectures and lab work.

The observatory — located in room 434 of the College of Science Building — is primarily used for astronomy classes. Students participate in night sessions to gain practical experience with telescopes and celestial observations.

The room has a telescope with a variety of special filters, an astrometric reticle to make simple measurements, some cameras and a set of demonstration equipment. A central staircase in the observatory leads to a small platform where the telescope is mounted, offering a view over the building’s roof.

“Academic credits vary from professor to professor. But I believe that students should get hands-on experience. They can come here for telescope assistantships, write a report for extra credit or even for tutoring sessions to learn something new,” said Eric Vandernoot, FAU physics professor and the observatory’s coordinator since 2006.

Due to technical limitations, the observatory is not designed for research. Research-grade telescopes require a different mounting system, which would change the building’s structure, according to Vandernoot.

“The main use of the telescope was to add an optional observatory component to the Astronomy service course that we offered every semester,” wrote Stephen Bruenn, a former FAU physics professor, in an email to the University Press.

Vandernoot notes that only a handful of professors visit regularly, with little to no attendance from students besides those who attend class there. Occasionally, curious students or those who spot the observatory while passing by will stop in. But, he says many students aren’t even aware of its existence.

“I really think that the observatory is underlooked. I get people literally up and down the coast that come here from outside. I hardly get people from FAU…,” said Vandernoot.

Vandernoot, who fell in love with astronomy at age 10, has been dedicated to making space exploration accessible and engaging for everyone.

“Astronomy is literally one of the biggest bedrocks of science that you can possibly imagine, that drove us forward in our advances far more than just about anything else had ever done,” he said.

On the first Friday and third Tuesday of every month, the observatory holds public viewing sessions, which usually start around 7 or 8 p.m. and run until midnight. According to Vandernoot, the observatory can comfortably fit around 30 people.

Vandernoot’s transit of Mercury sessions—which he initiated in 2010—grew in popularity and eventually led to public viewing sessions held twice a month.

Joshua Cazorla, an FAU student majoring in physics, said that the observatory makes the abstract concepts of physics “real.” He argues that it is a significant learning experience for many students and praises the current array of scientific equipment. However, he emphasizes the need for a more advanced telescope.

During the night sessions, Vandernoot provides in-depth explanations of astronomical objects and their characteristics, aiming to deepen students’ understanding. Before coming to a viewing session, Vandernoot strongly advises people to check the weather beforehand. If the weather is predicted to be overcast or cloudy, viewers may not see as clearly through the telescopes, he explained.

According to Vandernoot, FAU built the observatory building in 1993 and added the dome on top in 1995. Initially, the observatory was intended for teaching and training purposes, as it is used now, with discussions of building a planetarium.

Vicki Sarajedini, FAU physics professor at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, said that Vandernoot had plans to add more classes and equipment to enhance the program. She said that once clear goals are set on what needs to be done, Vandernoot can request the upper management for funds and approvals to purchase the necessary upgraded equipment for the observatory.

Vandernoot is concerned about the limited space the observatory provides. “I really can’t have more people come here than I do right now because I’m going to get cited for fire code violations of having too many people in this confined spot,” he said.

He said he first thought of expanding the observatory in 2009, but issues with approvals and funding have been a major hurdle.

“The only funds I have right now is that AST2002 students have a very small lab fee of $10 that they contribute by taking their academic classes… but I use that money to help prepare the equipment,” said Vandernoot.”Finding a source for the money never looked feasible.”.

In response to the challenges with funds, Ata Sarajedini, former dean of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, said that there was an actual plan to expand in spring 2018. He tried to work with some donors to get money to enhance the observatory, but the plans halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He envisioned having a separate building for the telescope, a new observatory, a planetarium and a bigger science museum.

“There is no plan to expand the observatory as of now,” clarified Valery Forbes, the current dean for the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science in an email.

Vandernoot also mentioned problems with lighting in the room. He explained that human eyes need to be night-adapted, which can take up to 30 to 40 minutes and that the shining lights in the hallway make it “impossible” when there is a crowd in attendance viewing sessions.

“The observatory is crucial for seeing the physical perspective on the theoretical work they do in astronomy, which are often too small to observe,” said Sean Tobin, a second-year graduate student majoring in physics who is taking a class at the observatory. “The equipment allows interaction with objects that are very far away, enhancing the understanding and having a research-grade telescope would be beneficial for seeing more detail in galaxies and other celestial bodies.”

FAU has introduced an astronomy minor starting this fall, complementing the existing astronomy classes offered by the Department of Physics.

As most of the planets will be visible starting in August, the observatory plans to host various events, posted regularly on their website. Vandernoot said that there are upcoming events, including the Corona Borealis which is highly likely to happen in the second half of this year.

