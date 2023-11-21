Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Football: Stadium saw slight drop in student attendance this season compared to others

As student attendance at FAU football games has seen a drop, head coach Tom Herman encourages students to support their team.
Julia Vitoria Souza, Contributing Writer
November 21, 2023
FAU+students+in+attendance+during+the+Owls+22-7+loss+to+the+East+Carolina+Pirates+at+Howard+Schnellenberger+Field+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.++
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
FAU students in attendance during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The FAU Stadium holds 29,571 roaring fans, with most of the crowd typically being students and alumni. After the last season, however, the attendance at games has decreased.  

Director of Strategic Communications for Athletics Michael DeGeorge said FAU student attendance is slightly down this season.

“FAU student attendance at football is down slightly, on average, from last year; however, last year’s home schedule included UCF, which drew over 11,000 students,” stated DeGeorge. “That game skews the data. Not counting UCF, last year’s student average was 3,964.”

The average student attendance at FAU Stadium this season is 4,397, according to DeGeorge.

For single-game tickets, Ticketmaster lists tickets ranging from $15 to $180. All FAU students get into the stadium for free. Students are allowed to buy two guest tickets for $10 each.

On opening night of the season, there was a total attendance of 20,893, 71% of the stadium’s capacity. The Ohio University game on Sept. 9 had a total attendance of 17,934.

The last final home game of the FAU season against Tulane had an attendance of 15,871, making it the lowest attendance figure among the four home games.

FAU football head coach Tom Herman commented on the attendance at the games during one of his weekly Monday pressers on Nov. 13. 

“We need more fans and certainly we’ve got to play better but it helps when we get a lot of people in the stands and they’re cheering for you,” said Herman. 

Game experience

Watching football has become more accessible and flexible than ever before. According to National Collegiate Athletic Association faculty representative and professor Stephen Engle, fans have a buffet of options. 

“It’s much easier to sit home and watch the game rather than attend,” said Engle. “We need to be innovative in getting the student body out to the stadium. It’s an exciting experience that cannot be duplicated by watching on TV.”

Students have expressed that they are not encouraged to attend the game because of the team’s performance. 

“I’ve never been to a single game and it’s because the team just isn’t good,” junior criminal justice major Camilo Gallego said. “It’s disappointing because so many other schools look forward to the weekends to see their team play but I don’t see that with FAU.” 

Most FAU home games are around 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., which leads to one of the reasons students don’t attend games the heat. Senior journalism major Joseph Landy-Pavlon mentions that later start times would encourage students to attend more. 

“The heat is too intense during daylight hours. 6 p.m. is still too early. Especially since daylight savings comes late in the season,” Landy-Pavlon said. 

The FAU Prowlers is a dynamic group of students dedicated to ensuring an unforgettable gameday atmosphere. One of the representatives of the Prowlers mentioned that the heat was only a factor for the first game against Monmouth University. 

“Everyone knows about the game,” the representative said. “Our goal is to make games in the Prowlers section as fun as possible.” 

The average football game lasts around three hours, with frequent stops and breaks. Engle said there are long-term consequences for students not participating in games. 

“Recruits don’t want to attend a school with low student attendance turnout,” Engle said. “The consequences impact the players because they notice the attendance in the student section and it’s demoralizing that students don’t join at all.” 

The UP contacted the athletic department regarding whether recruits had mentioned this but has yet to receive a response at the time of publication.

Tailgating

Before each home game, FAU holds “Rat’s Mouth” tailgates just outside Gate 3 in the FAU Blvd parking lot. Student tailgates take place in the Palm Beach State College parking lot. 

The energy and enthusiasm generated during tailgates can carry over into the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere for the players. 

“The tailgates have had a record attendance this year. The Tulsa game had almost 10,000 people,” said the Prowlers representative. 

Landy-Pavlon frequently goes to football games and participates in every tailgate. 

“People are missing out, it’s so engaging and spirited. My buddies and I tailgate every game. We grill the best food and drink beer,” says Landy-Pavlon. 

Julia Vitoria Souza is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Instagram @Ju1iasouza.

