Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4025 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2397 Views

3
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 1327 Views

4
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.

FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win • 423 Views

5
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 368 Views

FAU Football: Owls crumble to Pirates, 22-7

After a tough comeback loss to UAB, FAU fell at home 22-7 to East Carolina.
FAU+redshirt+junior+quarterback+Michael+Johnson+Jr.+%28%236%29+breaks+the+plain+to+score+the+Owls+only+touchdown+of+the+game+in+the+second+quarter+during+their+22-7+loss+to+the+East+Carolina+Pirates+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
FAU redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. (#6) breaks the plain to score the Owls’ only touchdown of the game in the second quarter during their 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Morgan Larkins, Contributing Writer
November 11, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6, 3-3 AAC) lost at home to the East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates (2-8 1-5 AAC) on Saturday night 22-7 for their third loss in four games.

“We got to do a lot of soul searching as a staff and then get back to work tomorrow,” head coach Tom Herman said. “To be honest with you, there’s no better cure for this feeling than getting back out on the field and flushing it out, but none of that is going to matter if we play this way against Tulane, but again, I’ve got a lot of confidence. It’d be silly for me not to because I’ve seen us at our best and it is my job as the head coach to make sure we are playing at our best at all times.”

In what was a rough start to the game for FAU, ECU freshman linebacker Julien Davis blocked FAU’s punt attempt. The Pirates capitalized with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by graduate running back Gerald Green to make it 7-0 with less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

On the Pirates’ next possession, Owls graduate safety Jarron Morris intercepted a deep pass attempt by redshirt junior quarterback Alex Flinn. However, the Owls’ offense couldn’t move the ball and they were stopped for their fourth straight three-and-out.

The Pirates would capitalize on their defense’s success with sophomore kicker Andrew Conrad kicking a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10 points in the second quarter.

FAU would give the ball right back to ECU after FAU junior quarterback Daniel Richardson threw an interception to senior defensive back Julius Woods. Fortunately for the Owls, they were able to hold the Pirate’s offense to a three-and-out.

On the Owls’ next drive, they would get their first points of the game with a three-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. to make the score 10-7. 

However, with just above two minutes left to go in the first half, Conrad would make his second field goal of the game making the score 13-7.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board coming out of halftime with neither the Owls or Pirates scoring in the third quarter. With a chance to cut the lead to three late in the third quarter, sophomore kicker Carter Davis missed the 37-yard field goal wide left. 

The Pirates would end the scoring drought at the start of the fourth quarter with Conrad hitting a 43-yard field goal to make it 16-7. 

Down two scores in the fourth quarter, the Owls went for it on fourth-and-6 at their own 30 yard line. The Pirates forced a turnover on downs and started their next drive with great field position. Conrad would hit his fourth field goal to make the score 19-7. 

The Owls’ offense continued to struggle against the Pirates’ defense, turning the ball over on downs once again. Conrad would continue his perfect day making his fifth field goal to extend the Pirates’ lead to 15 points with a little over three minutes left in the game. 

After back-to-back turnover on downs, the Pirates would end the game in victory formation with a score of 22-7. 

“Watching film all week, man, their record wasn’t really how they play,” Richardson said on the Pirates. “They made plays all over, they got penetration up front, and the secondary didn’t play very well. So, I think we just have to be better, know we got to get our balls to our playmakers and, you know, overall we got to do better.”

The Owls will play the No. 20 Tulane University Green Wave (9-1, 6-0 AAC) next week on Saturday, Nov. 18, at home at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.

Morgan Larkins is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at mla[email protected] or DM him on Instagram or Twitter @mj_larkins.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU freshman tight end (#48) Zeke Moore breaking a tackle for a first down during the Owls 45-42 loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham on the road on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls try to make Pirates ‘Walk the Plank’ in Boca
Senior defensive back Julius Wood (#4) reads the quarterback for a interception against Charlotte in the Pirates 10-7 loss on Oct. 21.
Editor-to-Editor: Pirates invade the Owls’ burrow
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) avoiding the defender to get a first down during the Owls 45-42 road loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls fall to UAB 45-42 on the road
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) avoiding a tackle against Charlotte sophomore defensive back Al-Mahi Ali (#6) during the Owls 38-16 road victory on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls looking for fifth victory against UAB
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating after a play during the Owls 20-17 win against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester named to Biletnikoff Watchlist
FAU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson (#0) celebrating getting a first down during the Owls 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
FAU Football: Tony Johnson nominated to Burlsworth Trophy
More in Sports
The FAU student section getting hyped up during a basketball game last season.
Men’s Basketball: With high demand for tickets, FAU is trying to keep space for students
FAU sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard drives in for the layup during their 90-43 win against Barry University on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Eleanor Baldwin Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Mercer defeats FAU 70-62 in season opener
FAU graduate defender Tom Abrahamsson (#20) defending the ball against a Charlotte player during the Owls 3-1 loss in the AAC Mens Soccer Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Men's Soccer: FAU faces defeat in semifinals to Charlotte 49ers
Junior center Vlad Goldin shooting a free throw shot during the Owls season opener against Loyola University Chicago during the Barstool Sports Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. FAU won 75-62. Goldin was 9-for-12 at the free throw line. He finished with 19 points (tied-career-high) and 10 rebounds.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat Loyola 75-62 in season-opener
Rotem Fadida draping the Israel flag before the Owls 2-0 win against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Oct. 8, 2023.
‘I have to support my people’: Israeli men’s soccer goalie says soccer is his safe space
FAU junior forward Noah Kvifte (#33) retrieving the ball during the Owls 2-0 home win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: Late goal advances FAU over ranked FIU
More in Top Stories
Students eating and socializing at “El Apagón” BBQ on Thursday night November 9.
FAU's 'El Apagón' BBQ bash: a multicultural farewell to fall 2023 semester
Event flyer
FAU’s Turning Point USA chapter to host comedy show Friday
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
A Letter from UVA Residents
FAU alum Mars Tran and some of his art pieces.
Transgender artist advocates for HIV/AIDS awareness through art
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.
Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall
The new Jewish Studies building will be built across from Parking Garage 2 and next to the College of Arts and Letters building.
FAU to begin construction on Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *