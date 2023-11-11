FAU Football: Owls crumble to Pirates, 22-7

The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6, 3-3 AAC) lost at home to the East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates (2-8 1-5 AAC) on Saturday night 22-7 for their third loss in four games.

“We got to do a lot of soul searching as a staff and then get back to work tomorrow,” head coach Tom Herman said. “To be honest with you, there’s no better cure for this feeling than getting back out on the field and flushing it out, but none of that is going to matter if we play this way against Tulane, but again, I’ve got a lot of confidence. It’d be silly for me not to because I’ve seen us at our best and it is my job as the head coach to make sure we are playing at our best at all times.”

In what was a rough start to the game for FAU, ECU freshman linebacker Julien Davis blocked FAU’s punt attempt. The Pirates capitalized with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by graduate running back Gerald Green to make it 7-0 with less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

On the Pirates’ next possession, Owls graduate safety Jarron Morris intercepted a deep pass attempt by redshirt junior quarterback Alex Flinn. However, the Owls’ offense couldn’t move the ball and they were stopped for their fourth straight three-and-out.

The Pirates would capitalize on their defense’s success with sophomore kicker Andrew Conrad kicking a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10 points in the second quarter.

FAU would give the ball right back to ECU after FAU junior quarterback Daniel Richardson threw an interception to senior defensive back Julius Woods. Fortunately for the Owls, they were able to hold the Pirate’s offense to a three-and-out.

On the Owls’ next drive, they would get their first points of the game with a three-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. to make the score 10-7.

However, with just above two minutes left to go in the first half, Conrad would make his second field goal of the game making the score 13-7.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board coming out of halftime with neither the Owls or Pirates scoring in the third quarter. With a chance to cut the lead to three late in the third quarter, sophomore kicker Carter Davis missed the 37-yard field goal wide left.

The Pirates would end the scoring drought at the start of the fourth quarter with Conrad hitting a 43-yard field goal to make it 16-7.

Down two scores in the fourth quarter, the Owls went for it on fourth-and-6 at their own 30 yard line. The Pirates forced a turnover on downs and started their next drive with great field position. Conrad would hit his fourth field goal to make the score 19-7.

The Owls’ offense continued to struggle against the Pirates’ defense, turning the ball over on downs once again. Conrad would continue his perfect day making his fifth field goal to extend the Pirates’ lead to 15 points with a little over three minutes left in the game.

After back-to-back turnover on downs, the Pirates would end the game in victory formation with a score of 22-7.

“Watching film all week, man, their record wasn’t really how they play,” Richardson said on the Pirates. “They made plays all over, they got penetration up front, and the secondary didn’t play very well. So, I think we just have to be better, know we got to get our balls to our playmakers and, you know, overall we got to do better.”

The Owls will play the No. 20 Tulane University Green Wave (9-1, 6-0 AAC) next week on Saturday, Nov. 18, at home at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.

Morgan Larkins is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at mla[email protected] or DM him on Instagram or Twitter @mj_larkins.