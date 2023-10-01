Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
SG House of Representatives elects new Speaker, Pro Tempore, CBAC chair

Newly elected and returning SG representatives officially sworn in as they took the oath of office and began their new terms.
House of Representatives members being sworn in at the first meeting of the semester. Photo by Israel Fontoura
Kirk Orr, Contributing Writer
October 1, 2023

The 18th legislative session gaveled into order Friday as elected representatives from across campus took the oath of office and began their new terms within the FAU House of Representatives

Running unopposed, Speaker Leann Mervilus was unanimously elected as Speaker of the House. Among her top priorities, this legislative session are combating food insecurity and promoting increased engagement between elected officials and the FAU community.

“I look forward to finishing what I started in what will be my last term. I would like to introduce an engagement point system that tracks representative’s engagement throughout the campus,” Mervilus said.

Representatives also elected Rep. Priscilla Buono as Speaker Pro Tempore. In any case, where Speaker Mervilus is unable to attend a meeting or perform a specific task, the responsibility then carries on to the Speaker Pro-Tempore, who acts in her place.

Running against Buono was Rep. Raymond Adderly. The FAU Chief Justice, Benjamin M. Cohen, disqualified Adderly from the race because of term limits.

Ultimately, the House elected Adderly as the Campus-Based Budget Appropriations Committees (CBAC) Chair, where he will head the CBAC. The Campus Budget Committee convenes every spring to hear, amend, and approve requests for the annual fiscal budget for the Boca Raton SG and its programs.

Lastly, during an open forum, members of FAU’s Black Student Union asked the House to endorse a bill that would allocate an additional $8,000 to their annual Black History Month comedy show, planned to take place in February.

 

Kirk Orr is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach him at [email protected].

