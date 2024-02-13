Q&A: Get to know SG 2024 presidential candidates for Boca Raton campus

Student Government (SG) presidential and gubernatorial campaigns are underway at Florida Atlantic University this February, with elections opening on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and closing at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Students can vote via Owl Central.

The UP spoke with the Boca Raton campus’ presidential and vice presidential candidates about their goals for FAU’s student body during the next school year if elected. Read below to learn more about the candidates, Stefan Andjelkovic and Sophia Lindgren.

This Q&A has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What is your year, major and previous involvement with SG?

Stefan Andjelkovic (presidential candidate):

I am a junior studying finance, and my current position is Student Body Chief Financial Officer.

Sophia Lindgren (vice presidential candidate):

I am a junior studying political science. I also am obtaining a minor in history and Spanish. The past three semesters I have had the amazing opportunity of serving as an FAU Boca Raton senator. In this position, I have learned so much about the inner workings of the FAU Senate and I am very proud of the work we have accomplished so far.

Q: What have you accomplished in your time at FAU – either personally or in SG?

Andjelkovic:

As Chief Financial Officer, I manage over 12 different programs; the more notable ones that students know are the Textbook Support Program, Grammarly, Lyft, and Owl Perks. I started in the House of Representatives and I found myself invested and very interested in pursuing Student Government more. After the House, I went into a more finance/accounting focused position, serving as the Boca Treasurer before my CFO position.

Lindgren:

In my time at FAU, I am very proud of my involvement on campus. I serve on my sorority’s executive board as our VP of Event Management. This amazing position has allowed me to get to know a multitude of people across different organizations. In SG, I look back proudly on my campaign for senator as I was able to surpass my voter goals and obtained the most votes in that election, ranking in at around 30% of the vote. I have also volunteered my time to the Florida YMCA serving as a graduate advisor for their youth in government programs. A program I have now participated in for over 8 years.

Q: Do you have any new goals for the future of SG and the FAU student body? Specifically, what issues will you be prioritizing during your time in office?

Andjelkovic:

Some new goals that we would like to implement are the Free Transcript Program, Free Canva Subscription for Organizations, and the 2024 Free Beach Parking Initiative. I am also planning to purchase a self-checkout station for the bookstore.

Lindgren:

Stefan has been working on various ideas for us to prioritize while in office. We are running on a platform of making students’ lives easier. This ranges from smaller ideas like adding a self checkout station at the bookstore to larger plans to create a Free Transcript Program, Free Canva Subscriptions, and a Free Beach Parking Initiative. If given the ability to serve as FAU VP, I would also lead the senate so my goals also include maximizing the senate’s effectiveness.

Q: Will you be continuing the projects that have already been started by previous SG leadership?

Andjelkovic:

Yes, all the programs that are currently active in Student Government will be in place next fiscal year 2024-2025. This includes Test Prep, Fee Waiver Program, SG Health Program, and many more.

Lindgren:

We are so inspired by previous initiatives that SG leaders have accomplished and fully intend to keep them going. These include the Parking Forgiveness Program, Test Prep, Fee Waiver Program, SG Health Program, etc.

Q: Just so everyone can get to know you a bit better, are you involved in other clubs at FAU?

Andjelkovic:

Yes, I am involved in the Tennis Club at FAU, and I am in the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Lindgren:

Yes! As I mentioned I am involved in greek life on campus as I am a member of the sorority Alpha Delta Pi.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

Andjelkovic:

I like to workout and play tennis in my free time, and an occasional chess session.

Lindgren:

My hobbies include cooking, hanging out with my friends, exercising, and beating Stefan in chess.

Q: What do you look forward to while in office, if elected?

Andjelkovic:

I look forward to representing FAU in the utmost way. I am excited to bring forth new initiatives and revamp current ones so students can enjoy free initiatives and programs. Our campaign serves as a reminder that we want to be the leaders students want us to be, we will listen and understand them, and we will work hard to create a positive impact at our university.

Lindgren:

If elected, I look forward to representing my peers and their interests. Many students on campus aren’t active in student government, and they don’t know what goes on and how influential SG can be on campus. I want to show that we can help students by creating initiatives for them that improve their time at FAU. Stefan and I are both so passionate about potentially taking on these positions and I know it will show through our work.

Q: If there’s anything else you’d like the student body to know, say it here.

Andjelkovic:

FAU needs leaders who listen to their students and their needs, enhance the student experience, and, most importantly, are the voices for all. Together, we want to create a team who will unite the campus and fight for the student body!

Lindgren:

I don’t have much else just that I am very proud to be running with Stefan. I know that if given the opportunity, he would make an amazing president. He truly cares about FAU and wants to be a leader for the students. He inspires me and together, I know we will represent the student body to the best of our capabilities and work hard to better FAU for our peers.

Meet the SG presidential candidates virtually or in the House Chambers on the Boca Raton campus on Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Gubernatorial candidates will also have a debate on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., which students can also attend virtually. At these meetings, students will have the chance to ask questions to the students running for president, vice president or campus governor.

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Elisabeth at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.