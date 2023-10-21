Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 2702 Views

2
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law

A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law • 437 Views

3
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.

FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win • 399 Views

4
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 341 Views

5
Illustration by Michelle Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Opinion: Free Palestine from Israel’s apartheid occupation • 293 Views

FAU Football: FAU dismantled by UTSA 36-10 during Homecoming Game

FAU’s two-game win streak snapped by UTSA, losing their first AAC conference game of the season.
FAU+graduate+defensive+back+Jarron+Morris+%28%234%29+tackling+a+UTSA+receiver+during+the+Owls+36-10+loss+to+the+Roadrunners+during+the+Owls+Homecoming+game+on+Oct.+21%2C+2023.
Jaden Wiston
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) tackling a UTSA receiver during the Owls’ 36-10 loss to the Roadrunners during the Owls’ Homecoming game on Oct. 21, 2023.
Christiana Eckard, Staff Writer
October 21, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4, 2-1 AAC) lost their first conference game to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (4-3, 3-0 AAC), 36-10, on Saturday night, during the Owls’ Homecoming Game. 

“We got bullied,” said head coach Tom Herman.

On the Roadrunners opening drive that lasted roughly eight minutes, junior running back Robert Henry scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Roadrunners up first 7-0. 

FAU redshirt senior wide receiver Je’Quan Burton had a 39-yard left drive from junior quarterback Daniel Richardson, giving FAU the first down in their opening drive. FAU continued to march the ball down the field, but sent out redshirt junior kicker Logan Lupo to score a 37-yard field goal. 

With five minutes left in the first quarter, junior defensive back Daedae Hill had his first career interception, but FAU could not capitalize. 

FAU’s defense again came up with a takeaway when redshirt junior defensive lineman Latrell Jean intercepted the ball and scored deep in UTSA’s 10-yard line with only 23 seconds left, ending the quarter 10-7. Jean’s pick six was the only touchdown scored by the Owls during the game.

“It’s not a common thing, you know, a big guy like me to score a touchdown. It felt good,” said Latrell Jean. 

Just under five minutes into the second quarter, UTSA redshirt freshman linebacker Owen Pewee intercepted Richardson’s pass, which gave the Roadrunners an opportunity to march the ball down the field. 

UTSA junior wide receiver Willie McCoy scored on a 10-yard pass from redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris with just under seven minutes left in the second quarter. 

The Roadrunners scored a field goal later in the second quarter to extend the lead by 10. Both teams remained stagnant in the third quarter. Halfway through the quarter, the Roadrunners had a breakaway, scoring a 42-yard pass into the endzone, making the score 27-10. 

Following that, the Owls started deep in their own five-yard line. The Roadrunners defensive line were able to sack Richardson in the end zone, resulting in a safety and extending the Roadrunners’ lead to 19.

Just over three minutes into the fourth quarter, Harris fumbled the ball, which was then recovered by FAU redshirt senior outside linebacker Xavier Peters.

Both teams were unable to score throughout the rest of the fourth quarter, until UTSA redshirt sophomore running back Rocko Griffin ran for a six-yard touchdown, ending the game 36-10. 

“It’s okay to call out a teammate, a friend, a loved one. It is okay to tell people they are not doing their job well enough, and we all have a job in that locker room. We have to go from a coach fed team to a player led team,” Herman said. 

Before Saturday, the Owls were 3-0 against the Roadrunners all-time, with their last victory being on Oct. 31, 2020. The Owls won that game 24-3. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and Harris were both a part of that 2020 game. The Owls are now 13-9 in Homecoming Games all-time. 

FAU head coach Tom Herman is now 15-5 in AAC conference games. This matchup featured Richardson, who was last week’s AAC Offensive Player of the Week, and UTSA redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Trey Moore, who was last week’s AAC Defensive Player of the Week.

FAU will be on the road against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (2-5, 1-2 AAC) on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Christiana Eckard is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @christianaeck_ on Instagram. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU redshirt senior Marlon Bradley (#95) getting ready to rush the passer during the Owls 56-14 win over the University of South Florida Bulls. Oct. 14, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls projected as third straight conference winner over UTSA
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis practicing his footwork and ball security during practice on Tuesday, Oct.17, 2023 at FAU’s practice facility
Gallery: Owls Prepare for first homecoming in AAC
(From left to right) LaJohntay, John and Jaylen in their childhood home in 2007.
FAU Football: Three Wester brothers, one team
UTSA redshirt sophomore running back Kevorian Barnes rushing for a first down during the Roadrunners 20-13 victory over the Texas State University Bobcats on Sept. 9, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: University of Texas at San Antonio travels to Boca to face the Owls
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAUs season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.
FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) running after a pass from junior quarterback Daniel Richardson for a first down in FAUs 56-14 win over USF on Oct. 14, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls obliterate USF 56-14 in USF's homecoming game
More in Sports
FAU junior defender Chadi Mayati (left) and junior midfielder Leo Keller (right) celebrating graduate forward Victor Claudel (middle) after Claudels goal early in the first half of the Owls 2-1 victory over the Florida International University Panthers on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU defeats FIU at home
Innovation Village Apartments (IVA) are located right next to the football stadium and Schmidt Family Complex. Roughly 44% of student-athletes live on-campus.
Data: Student-athletes more likely to find on-campus housing than other students
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating winning the Conference USA Regular Season Championship after they took down UTSA in February 2023.
Men’s Basketball: FAU opens at #10 in AP’s preseason ranking
FAU sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (#21) and teammates celebrate Simonardottirs goal, tying the game up against the University of North Texas on Oct. 15, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU ties at home against North Texas
FAU goalie Rocco Bruno (#1) saves a shot at the Owls net during FAUs 7-2 victory over the University of Tampa Spartans Division 2 team on Sept. 23, 2023.
Hockey: FAU sweeps ERAU in Daytona Beach
FAU sophomore middle blocker Madison Dyer (#14) setting up the kill against SMU during the Owls 3-1 set loss on October 8, 2023.
Women’s Volleyball: FAU comes back, hands Rice their first conference loss
More in Top Stories
Exterior of the Housing and Residential Education building
‘We have it really good here’: Compensation package is satisfactory, some RAs say
Sarah Mark
FAU alumna runs VI Coffee Bar, serving coffee by day, drinks by night
Local artist Christina Lee provides a graffiti design poster for students to draw on and express themselves
Black Student Union celebrates fifty years of hip-hop
Michelle Cavallo
Navigating FAU as a student and educator: Q&A with Michelle Cavallo
Images collected from @sol.fau, @tpusafau and @gopfau on Instagram.
Adjusting the lens: Understanding FAU’s political landscape
Volunteers handing out merchandise such as pride fans and glow sticks for drag show.
Pride culture proudly expressed at FAU’s annual drag show

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *