UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Men’s Soccer: Owls draw against Marist in season home-opener

FAU ended their home opener with a scoreless draw against Marist College.
FAU Athletics
Photo of FAU men’s soccer player from last season.
Anthony Brown, Contributing Writer
September 2, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University Owls men’s soccer team (1-0-2) completed their first home game of the season against the Marist College Red Foxes (1-1-1) with a 0-0 draw on Friday night at the FAU Soccer Stadium. 

The Owls played slowly at the beginning of the game because they took their time pushing the ball down the field. 

As a team, FAU played well in the first half, both on offense and defense. FAU controlled the play by taking four shots, two of which were on target, while the team kept Marist offense quiet by allowing just three shots, one of which was on target.

Both teams were highly physical during the first half, with FAU committing four fouls while Marist committing five. The second half was very rough and physical for both teams. FAU committed eight more fouls, finishing the game with 16. Marist committed seven more fouls, ending the game with 12.

Despite FAU not having a great offensive game by not scoring any goals, graduate forward Victor Claudel had a team-high four shots, and each was on target. 

The Owls senior goalkeeper, Rotem Fadida, made six saves against 10 shots from the Red Foxes, which included six shots on goal. Fadida made three saves from three straight corner kicks during the first half.

The Owls travel to Jacksonville for the next two road games against Jacksonville University (0-3) on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. and University of North Florida (1-1-1) on September 11. 

Anthony Brown is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email @[email protected] or DM him @popular_vlone.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
