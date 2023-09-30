Men’s Soccer: FAU wins home conference matchup against Memphis

Matthew Vogdes FAU players celebrating their hard fought victory against Memphis. September 29, 2023

On Friday, the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-4-3) defeated the University of Memphis Tigers (4-3-2) in a competitive conference matchup 1-0.

It was an evenly matched battle, with both teams bringing the ball up and down the pitch creating opportunities to score in the first half. Unfortunately, none of these opportunities could translate to goals for the Owls.

On the bright side, Owls freshman goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri was able to make some saves, keeping the game scoreless going into half.

The second half started out similarly, with both teams even matched and the momentum undecided. The Owls’ offensive activity increased with more shots on goal as the game continued.

Frustration mounted as opportunities added up with no results. Eventually, the Owls capitalized with a late game goal from junior forward Noah Kvifte with over four minutes left.

“It was a battle the whole game but the whole team showed up; we were fighting together, every single one of us and that’s what it takes,” said Kvifte.

The Tigers scrambled to respond, sending their goalie to midfield in a last-ditch attempt while the clock began to wind down. When all was said and done, the Owls had a total of 12 shots on goal.

“I told our guys going into half we battled but we have to do more, we’ve got to really compete and I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we did it, we continued to put them under,” head coach Joey Worthen stated on the performance of the team.

Next, the FAU Owls will play against the Temple University Owls (0-5-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.

