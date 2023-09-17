Men’s Soccer: FAU loses to Tulsa at home

Despite the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2-3) best efforts, they suffered a 2-0 loss to the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2-1) on Saturday night.

Florida Atlantic ended the game with six shots on goal and four saves. Tulsa ended the game with 13 shots on goal, one save and the deciding factor, two scores.

Florida Atlantic was able to keep the game scoreless in the first half up until the 43-minute mark, when Tulsa’s freshman midfielder Bowen McCloud shot a goal into the bottom left corner leaving the Owls to play catch up.

Coming out from half, Tulsa was tagged with a yellow card, giving FAU the opportunity to score but to no avail. The Owls’ offense looked stronger, taking more shots on goal in the second half; unfortunately this too also led to nothing.

Tulsa’s graduate forward Mike Eijgendaal scored the second goal to put the game on ice sending the ball soaring through the middle of the goal. FAU graduate forward Victor Claudel’s effort at the end of the game was the closest they came to scoring, but with no success.

Head Coach Joey Worthen talked about the Owls’ performance on Saturday.

“The guys that came off the bench did a fantastic job. I think we did create a number of chances, but we’ve got to sharpen up where we can really execute. Those chances lead to goals, but I don’t fault the effort, I give credit to Tulsa,” stated Worthen.

The Owls are set to face off against the Stetson University Hatters (3-2-2) on Tuesday in Deland, Florida at 6 p.m.

Jackson Gore is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected] or DM him at jackson_raton.