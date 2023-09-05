Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 1874 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1155 Views

3
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday • 841 Views

4
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 638 Views

5
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 541 Views

FAU Football: FAU’s offense prepares for Ohio this Saturday

Offensive Coordinator Charlie Frye and wide receiver Tony Johnson spoke about how the offense is preparing for Week Two
Offensive+coordinator+Charlie+Frye+%28in+blue%29+coaching+wide+receiver+LaJohntay+Wester+%28%231%29+at+practice+on+September+5%2C+2023.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Frye (in blue) coaching wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (#1) at practice on September 5, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
September 5, 2023

On Tuesday, the Owls returned to practice following their 42-20 victory over the Monmouth University Hawks last Saturday, and are now preparing to take on the Ohio University Bobcats.

The offense lit up the scoreboard for the Owls, putting up 14 points early in the first quarter and another 14 before halftime last Saturday. FAU scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. 

Junior running back Larry McCammon ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Redshirt sophomore Tony Johnson, junior LaJohntay Wester, redshirt senior Je’Quan Burton and McCammon all found a way to get involved as the offense tallied 493 total yards. Johnson caught five receptions for a team-high 91 yards and two touchdowns; Wester caught a team-high six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown; Burton caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns; and McCammon caught four passes for 59 yards.

Graduate quarterback Casey Thompson led the Owls to victory in his debut, going 20-for-25 with 280 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception while also rushing three times for 18 yards. Thompson finished the game with a quarterback rating of 83%. 

Despite all of that, the offense was the star of the game. Now, FAU meets their next challenger: th Ohio Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).  

Thompson was not the only one making his debut last Saturday. Head coach Tom Herman, too, returned to college football for the first time in two years. Herman brought several new members to the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Charlie Frye, who last served as the OC at Penn State University.

At practice today, some Owls wore red and white for offense and defense, while others wore black jerseys to simulate Ohio players.

Frye addressed the media at Tuesday’s practice, and while pleased with the offense’s performance, he did bring up areas where they could take a step forward.

“It takes an offense to protect the quarterback,” said Frye. “So, it’s something we’re always emphasizing, always having hot periods and communicating that way. Having blitz pickup all spring and all summer so that we give them the best chance to go out there and do that.”

Frye also talked about the significance of Purdue University graduate transfer running back Kobe Lewis’ return, after missing Week One due to rib injury precaution.

“Kobe’s been a very vocal leader for our unit since he’s got here. He gives us that tough mindset, you know, he’s a really tough player. Runs really hard, blocks hard. Everything he does is 100 miles an hour, so I know he was itching to get back, and it will be good to have him back.”

After his two-touchdown performance on Saturday, Johnson was also available to the media on Tuesday and mentioned the “chip on your shoulder” attitude in the locker room.

“We feel good,” stated Johnson. “I say the problem isn’t more of a get-back. It’s more of–we know we’re a different team than last year, so we’re ready to show everybody that. We still got a taste in our mouth [from] the guys here last year. We just want to go out there and play our brand of football and show everybody who the new FAU is.”

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.
FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver (#16) Tony Johnson in the Owls 32-31 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Staff Predictions: Owls looking for a season-opening victory against Monmouth
FAU defensive back Josh Moore (#10) squaring up against running back Larry McCammon III (#3) at practice. August 30, 2023.
FAU Football: Evan Anderson healthy and ready to lead Owls’ D-line again
Photo of FAUs starting quarterback Casey Thompson at camp this offseason.
FAU Football: Starting quarterback Thompson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watchlist
Photo of Quarterback Casey Thompson at a press conference on August 22, 2023.
Football: FAU names new starting quarterback
Exterior photo of Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium.
FAU Football: Upcoming Electronic Arts Sports video game and its controversy
More in Sports
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating winning the Conference USA Regular Season Championship after they took down UTSA in February 2023.
Men’s Basketball: All Eyes on the Owls Ahead of the ESPN Invitational
Freshman forward Jianna Ramirez playing in the first game at the FAU Soccer Stadium for the Owls win over the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Islanders, 3-0.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses to UCF 2-1 on the road
Photo of FAU mens soccer player from last season.
Men’s Soccer: Owls draw against Marist in season home-opener
Senior midfielder Molly Setsma (#29) in the Owls victory against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on August 17.
Women’s Soccer: Owls defeat Cajuns 2-1 at home
Salvato was hired by the womens volleyball team on August 11, 2023.
Volleyball: FAU names new assistant coach
FAU graduate defender Graeme Pratt (#4) in a game last season.
Men’s Soccer: Owls draw 1-1 on the road against Belmont
More in Top Stories
Jess Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press.
Editor's Letter: What you need to know about FAU
Bonfire Headliner Coi Leray during her performance.
Bonfire Reignited: 2023 concert a success among students
Carlos Alberto Montero.
FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest
FAU junior forward Sloane Young (#5) during the Owls victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. August 27, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls sink Islanders 3-0 in first win of 2023 season
FAU outside hitter Romina Cornelio (#25) in the middle of a serve during the Owls win over the FDU Knights. August 26, 2023.
Volleyball: Owls win final game of FAU Invitational against the Knights
Photo of FAU mens soccer player from last season.
Men’s Soccer: FAU beats Lipscomb in high-scoring game to kick off season
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is one of the frequent broadcasters for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *