Men’s Soccer: Owls draw 1-1 on the road against Belmont

Graduate forward Victor Claudel’s goal in the 75th minute set up a 1-1 draw for the Owls against Belmont University Sunday night.
FAU+graduate+defender+Graeme+Pratt+%28%234%29+in+a+game+last+season.+
FAU Athletics
FAU graduate defender Graeme Pratt (#4) in a game last season.
Cameron Priester, Editor-at-Large
August 27, 2023

FAU men’s soccer (1-0-1) completed their season-opening road trip in Nashville, Tennessee, with a 1-1 draw against the Belmont University Bruins (1-0-1) Sunday night at E.S. Rose Park. 

After trailing by a goal for much of the match, in the 75th minute, FAU graduate forward Victor Claudel equalized the score at one with a goal off of the assist from graduate defender Tom Abrahamsson. 

Claudel’s tying goal made a streak of two consecutive matches with a score for the Frenchman after he accounted for one of the Owls’ six goals in the season-opening win over Lipscomb University on Thursday. 

Belmont initially took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when graduate forward Brock Kiper, a reserve for the Bruins, opened the scoring with his second goal in two matches. 

From outside the penalty area, sophomore midfielder Michael Saunders sent a crosskick across the pitch, which Kiper sent into the net off the top of his head, putting the Bruins ahead by one. That lead would last 43 minutes until Claudel tied the score with 15 minutes to play. 

Despite conceding the goal to Kiper, Owls’ senior goalkeeper, Rodem Fadida, registered a solid performance of three saves, including a diving stop in the opening minute of the second half that stopped the Bruins from taking a two-goal lead. 

Belmont goalkeeper, junior Grant Calvert, registered six saves as the Owls took 14 shots compared to the Bruins’ nine. 

Sunday night’s draw continues a streak that dates back more than two seasons of 20 consecutive home matches without a loss for the Bruins. 

After taking down Lipscomb in Thursday’s season-opener and drawing with Belmont on Sunday, the Owls will return to Boca Raton for their first match of the season on their home pitch, hosting the Marist College Red Foxes on Friday, September 1, at FAU Soccer Stadium. 

Cameron Priester is the Editor-at-large for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Cameron Priester, Editor-at-Large
Cameron Priester is an Editor-at-Large for the University Press. Having served as Sports Editor for the 2022-23 academic year, he is a multimedia journalism major and intends on pursuing a career in sports journalism. He can be found on Twitter @PriesterCameron and you can email him at [email protected].

