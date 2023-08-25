Men’s Soccer: FAU beats Lipscomb in high-scoring game to kick off season

The Florida Atlantic Owls men’s soccer team (1-0) won in their first American Athletic Conference (AAC) game against the Lipscomb University Bisons men’s soccer team (0-1) 6-4.

Within the first five minutes of the first half, Bisons senior midfielder Luca Naumann scored a goal assisted by senior forward Tyrese Spicer. Spicer scored again after multiple shots mainly from Lipscomb, giving the Bisons the lead over the Owls 2-0 at the 21-minute mark.

The Owls would strike back with a goal from freshman forward Oliver Moller-Jensen, assisted by sophomore midfielder Sebastian Zettl. To end the first half, graduate defender and AAC Preseason All-Conference selection Tom Abrahamsson scored an unassisted goal to tie the game.

The Owls took the lead over the Bisons with less than one minute in the second half when junior forward Noah Kvifte scored a goal assisted by graduate forward Victor Claudel. Following that goal by Kvifte, the Owls scored another goal by Claudel, which Zettl aided.

The Bisons sophomore forward Malachi Jones scored an assisted goal by Naumann to get within one score against the Owls. Jones scored again at the 56-minute mark to tie the game.

The Owls score back-to-back goals. First from Abrahamsson at the 58-minute mark, then Kvifte scored from an assist by Abrahamsson at the 61-minute mark.

The Owls next game will be on the road against Belmont University (1-0) on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

