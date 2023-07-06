Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU to hold forums for presidential finalists

Florida Atlantic University will host a series of public forums for the three presidential finalists on July 10, 12 and 13.
Vice+Admiral+Sean+Buck+%28top+left%29%2C+Michael+Hartline+%28top+right%29%2C+Jose+Sartarelli+%28bottom%29.+Photos+courtesy+of+US+Naval+Academy%2C+Florida+State+University+College+of+Business%2C+and+the+Wilmington+Business+Journal.
Vice Admiral Sean Buck (top left), Michael Hartline (top right), Jose Sartarelli (bottom). Photos courtesy of US Naval Academy, Florida State University College of Business, and the Wilmington Business Journal.
Sofia De La Espriella, News Editor
July 6, 2023

FAU sent out an email on Thursday afternoon announcing a series of public forums featuring the finalists for the university’s presidency scheduled for the upcoming week. 

Scheduled for July 10, 12, and 13, the meetings will showcase the three presidential candidates and their visions before they interview with the Board of Trustees, the governing board of the university.

Monday, July 10 – Jose Sartarelli, Ph.D

Wednesday, July 12 – Vice Admiral Sean Buck

Thursday, July 13 – Michael Hartline, Ph.D

The forum schedule will be the same on each day:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. – Faculty Open Forum

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. – Staff Open Forum

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. – Students Open Forum

2:15 – 3 p.m. – Foundation, Alumni, and Community Open Forum

4 – 5 p.m. – Jupiter/Harbor Branch Open Forum

Each forum will primarily focus on the specific groups mentioned in its title.

The first four forums on each day will take place on the Boca Raton campus in rooms 127-128 of the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, located near the University’s football stadium.

The final forum will take place on the Jupiter campus in room 149 of the Student Resource Building. All forums will also be accessible to the community by Zoom.

Zoom links and the finalists’ curriculum vitaes are available on the Presidential Search website.

The forums are open to all members of the public and FAU encourages active audience participation. 

Sofia De La Espriella is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email sdelaesp[email protected] or message her on Instagram @sofidelaespriella.

About the Contributor
Sofia De La Espriella, News Editor
Sofia is a junior double majoring in multimedia journalism and history. She is passionate about governance, foreign relations, and the Latin American region. On a determined path toward graduate school, Sofia aims to specialize in these fields and acquire an in-depth understanding of their intricacies. Ultimately, she aspires to become a respected political journalist.

