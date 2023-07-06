FAU to hold forums for presidential finalists

FAU sent out an email on Thursday afternoon announcing a series of public forums featuring the finalists for the university’s presidency scheduled for the upcoming week.

Scheduled for July 10, 12, and 13, the meetings will showcase the three presidential candidates and their visions before they interview with the Board of Trustees, the governing board of the university.

Monday, July 10 – Jose Sartarelli, Ph.D

Wednesday, July 12 – Vice Admiral Sean Buck

Thursday, July 13 – Michael Hartline, Ph.D

The forum schedule will be the same on each day:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. – Faculty Open Forum

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. – Staff Open Forum

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. – Students Open Forum

2:15 – 3 p.m. – Foundation, Alumni, and Community Open Forum

4 – 5 p.m. – Jupiter/Harbor Branch Open Forum

Each forum will primarily focus on the specific groups mentioned in its title.

The first four forums on each day will take place on the Boca Raton campus in rooms 127-128 of the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, located near the University’s football stadium.

The final forum will take place on the Jupiter campus in room 149 of the Student Resource Building. All forums will also be accessible to the community by Zoom.

Zoom links and the finalists’ curriculum vitaes are available on the Presidential Search website.

The forums are open to all members of the public and FAU encourages active audience participation.

