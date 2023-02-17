Meet the 2023 SG presidential candidates

Presidential candidate Dalia Calvillo and vice presidential candidate Bradley Swan share their campaign goals and initiatives if they were to take office.

The President’s Administrative Cabinet (PAC) is a cabinet that advises campus-based departments while working on a variety of initiatives across all FAU three campuses. The president leads the PAC, and the vice president is the chair of the Senate.

The UP spoke with Presidential Candidate Dalia Calvillo and Vice Presidential Candidate Bradley Swan regarding their current plans and initiatives. Calvillo and Swan are running unopposed.

The ticket

Calvillo is a junior political science major currently serving as the vice president of student government and is the head of the Senate. She began during her first year, serving as a member of the Boca House of Representatives. She moved up the ranks and served as speaker pro-tempore of the house before being elected as vice president in the Spring 2022 election.

A few initiatives that Cavillo has foreseen during her time in office include a textbook support program, renovating study spaces on campus, and discounts on services for students such as Grammarly. However, Calvillo is the proudest of her initiatives in tackling food insecurity on campus.

“We launched the food pantries that are restocked every two weeks in all residence halls. Our parking citation forgiveness program is a big help because we not only help students with financial relief, but we also receive those canned goods from them that will go to our pantries, “ said Calvillo.

Swan is a junior finance major currently serving as the treasurer for the Broward campus. While he had not originally envisioned himself to be a part of SG, he has enjoyed serving the student body in his role as treasurer. He is running with the purpose to continue what has already been accomplished in this current administration while also bringing the FAU community together.

“We have a goal in mind of unifying the campuses, all three, Broward, Jupiter, and Boca. To really just bringing the community together and trying to create more of a sense of tradition that we feel is lacking right now, and also just to help people have a good college experience, “ said Swan.

Goals and Initiatives

Calvillo and Swan have discussed that their top three priorities at the moment would be academics, transportation, and campus life.

Calvillo wants to continue and expand her work with current initiatives in her presidency such as eradicating food insecurity and continuing the testing support and textbook support programs. Calvillo and Swan want to overall increase awareness regarding the initiatives that SG has so students are able to utilize these to their fullest potential as well as improve transparency between SG and students.

They both expressed interest in giving students a higher discount on tickets for the Brightline train system. While the current discount for students is 50% off, they both want to increase the discount to around 60% or even upwards to 75% off.

Additionally, both were interested in having FAU host tailgates for away games for FAU athletics. The away games for sports such as football would be live-streamed in a location that would be accessible for students to watch and support them from afar.

Calvillo is also looking at ways to have an alert system put in place to make students aware of something occurring on campus. Based on recent events that have occurred in the Breezeway, she wants a way to protect students from potential harassment without overlapping free speech being allowed on campus. Overall, Calvillo wants students to know that she is available to listen and address their needs.

“I want them to know that we are here and we care and we will continue to make a difference after they have seen in my previous term as student body vice president,” said Calvillo.

Melanie Gomez is the Features Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, you can contact her at [email protected] or on her Instagram page @cupidfloats.