Men’s Basketball: Owls beat Northern Kentucky 67-52 for 10th straight win

FAU men’s basketball (11-1, 1-0 C-USA) are on a roll, having the longest winning streak in program history with head coach Dusty May. FAU took down the Northern Kentucky Norse (NKU) (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) Wednesday night in the Eleanor Baldwin Arena.

“We had to win a little bit uglier than usual,” said May, who is now FAU’s all-time winningest head coach after the victory. “I thought [NKU] controlled the tempo well and forced us to play late in the clock, but our guys were very poised and had good offense late as well.”

The Owls started the first half leading 5-2, before NKU’s guards Trey Robinson and Xavier Rhodes scored six straight points. FAU opened the half with multiple turnovers, allowing NKU to take an 18-14 lead with over 10 minutes left.

Guards Bryan Greenlee and Johnell Davis helped lead FAU’s comeback, retaking the lead at 20-18. Junior center Vladislav Goldin and sophomore guard Alijah Martin added on to that lead, 25-18.

Northern Kentucky’s defense proved to be a challenge on FAU’s offense early on, having the Owls only lead by as much as seven points in the first half. The Owls had a 32-25 lead entering the second half.

Sophomore guard Nick Boyd’s 15-point game proved useful in the Owls win. Boyd provided multiple points in the second half. Senior guard Michael Forrest, who’s been coming off the bench this season, made several three-pointers early in the half to advance the Owls’ lead to 48-34.

Northern Kentucky’s offense started giving in to FAU’s defense, making several offensive mistakes and fouls as the game progressed.

Forrest and Greenlee both scored in double-digits in the Owls victory.

Northern Kentucky’s guard Marques Warrick scored a game-high 18-points, playing nearly the entire game.

With non-conference play over, the Owls will resume C-USA play with a 11-1 record. The Owls hold first place in the C-USA rankings, and received a vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll for Top 25.

The Owls’ next opponent will be at Denton, Texas, against the University of North Texas Mean Green (9-2) on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. The match will air on ESPN+.

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg