Student Services undergoes summer remodel for fall semester

All Student Service offices have been temporarily relocated due to renovations.
The+construction+site+of+the+SS-8+building+on+April+19.%0A
Michael Cook
The construction site of the SS-8 building on April 19.
Laurie Mermet and Michael Cook
May 3, 2024

On April 15, the Division of Student Affairs announced renovations for the Student Service and Cafeteria’s (SS-8) second floor to improve the space for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Dean of Students Office.

The Student Service offices on the Breezeway, above the food court, have been temporarily relocated. This includes CAPS, the Dean of Students Office, Women’s Resource and Community Connection and Student Affairs Information Technology.

On April 19, workers at the SS-8 construction site reported that the building interiors had been demolished, and the renovations started on April 22.

According to an email sent on April 15 from Brian Fisher, associate vice president of operations at the Division of Student Affairs, the renovations will proceed until August 2024, and further details about the return date and new location for these offices will be provided at that time. 

The CAPS office is now temporarily located in the Utilities building (UT-5) in Room 121, behind the S.E. Wimberly Library. FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick highlighted the renovation of the 16,000-square-foot CAPS center in a Board of Trustee meeting on April 16.

“Once completed, this will expand to include additional lobby seating, which will increase privacy and calm settings to improve the comfort level of students seeking therapeutic services,” Volnick said. “A relaxation room complete for immersive meditation practices, and upgrades to three existing group rooms, providing space for up to 35 clients to participate.”

The Dean of Students Office is also being remodeled and will be relocated into the front west portion of this area, according to Laura Dipasquale, director of counseling and psychological services. During the renovations, the Dean of Students office will offer remote services for the Summer 2024 semester. 

The Women’s Resource and Community Connection office has been temporarily relocated to the Schmidt Family Complex (SF-107) in Room 158A. Pick-up for the Beyond Food Pantry will be at Atlantic Park Towers (AP-111) on Thursdays only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scantrons can be picked up in the Student Union (UN-31) at the Student Government Office.

Laurie Mermet is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

 

