Meet the candidates for Homecoming Royalty

Top row from left to right: Alexander Battle, Courtney Williams, Diamelys Vargas, and Estefano Viso. Bottom row from left to right: Fabio Cabrera, Kennedy Mckinney, Rakayyah Peters, and Ti’ana Raysor.

This year, there are eight students running for Florida Atlantic University’s Homecoming Royalty. From seniors to graduate students, each individual has a passion to promote diversity and inclusion on campus.

Alexander Battle is a senior serving as the current chapter president of the Innovative Omicron Gamma chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi and has held an e-board position in the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Battle has maintained a steady 2.9 GPA throughout his time in college.

“My passion to be more involved on campus honestly drove me to running for homecoming court, outside of it being a great representation for my organization,” said Battle.

Courtney Williams, a fourth-year biological sciences major on the pre-med track, is heavily involved in campus life. She is a member of the Pi Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Inc., serves as Vice President of the Caribbean Student Association, and is a former resident assistant at Indian River Towers.

“My journey is still being written,” said Williams.

Diamelys Vargas is a first generation, queer, Hispanic mom getting her master’s degree in social work. She describes herself as creative; as a lover of museums, nature, and the performing arts. She is in the Master of Social Work Advanced Standing Program, is a sister of Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc., the President of United Greek Council, and a graduate student worker for Owls Care.

“I want to be able to give that representation to people who think they can’t be active on campus,” Vargas said. “Like if you really want something, don’t doubt yourself.”

Estefano Viso is an ambitious, driven, and outgoing senior majoring in communications with a minor in public relations. He loves to run, watch movies, drink his morning Starbucks, and immerse himself in his daily extracurriculars. Whether he’s working his marketing job at Redbull, working as the Director of Marketing with Pi Kappa Pi, taking classes full-time, or cheering for the Florida Panthers, he always finds a way to keep himself busy.

“I like to push myself to get out of my comfort zone,” said Viso.

Kennedy McKinney, a senior journalism major, is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Paradigm Press and a former president of the Black Student Union. She has maintained a 3.9 GPA in college and was recently inducted into the Order of Omega. Kennedy was awarded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Agent of Change and named in the Sun Sentinel’s Most Influential and powerful black professionals of 2021.

“I wanted to be on the Homecoming Court because I wanted to have a chance to show my school spirit one final time before I graduate,” said McKinney. “I’ve dedicated the last three years to giving back to FAU and I feel like being crowned Homecoming Royalty would be the perfect way to end my undergraduate career.”

Rakayyah Peters is a senior majoring in business management and minoring in health administration. In addition to working and taking classes full-time, she is the President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., was inducted into the Order of Omega, won “Leadership Excellence” and “Most Involved” among the Standards of Accreditation and Excellence, and is an Elite Owl Leadership and Service Ambassador.

“[Homecoming Court] is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Peters. “I’m kind of just putting myself out there and learning how to advocate for myself.”

Fabio Cabrera is a Dominican senior majoring in sociology and minoring in criminal justice and political science, with a concentration in women’s studies. Cabrera is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion. He is originally from Washington Heights, Manhattan. Cabrera plans to continue being very active with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on a national level, and hopes to one day practice civil rights law.

Ti’ana Raysor is a senior majoring in business management. She loves photography, dancing, and is a dedicated student leader who is involved on campus. For her homecoming campaign, Raysor wore pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As well as being an active member in the FAU community, she still finds time for her friends and family.

“Hey everybody, it’s Fab and Tia—and we’re running for Homecoming Royalty,” Cabrera and Raysor announced in an Instagram video on their campaign page, @fab.tia4homecoming. “Make sure you stop by our table and we’ll make sure you vote the right way.”

Throughout Homecoming Week, students had the chance to learn more about their Homecoming Court on the breezeway and at the various homecoming week events the Student Government Program Board hosted.

Voting for Homecoming Royalty on Owl Central ends on Friday, Oct. 14, at 11:59 p.m. The two winners will be announced at this Saturday’s football game against Rice University.

Elisabeth Gaffney is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM her @elisabethgaff