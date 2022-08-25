Where to park at FAU football games

The UP gathered all the parking zones available to FAU fans for the 2022 football season.

As FAU fans wait for the 2022 football season to begin, they’ll need to find the best parking spots that are close to Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium.

From free parking lots to reserved lots that involve contributions to the Paradise Club — which strengthens FAU’s athletic programs by encouraging private giving to support the athletic department’s mission — there are plenty of spots people can park at to be as close to the stadium as possible.

Here is a map from FAU Athletics of every parking zone close to the stadium and all around the university:

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.