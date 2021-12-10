No+apology+from+student+body+president+two+months+after+controversial+TikTok+resurfaces

The student body president promised an apology to the FAU community for his deleted offensive TikTok months ago, but it still hasn’t been posted publicly. He also claimed that he started a Native American Student Union on campus, but COSO says it doesn’t exist.

While attempting to ease concerns over his controversial TikTok, Student Body President Maxwell Simonson informed the student body that he started the Native American Student Union at FAU.

The UP has been unable to find a university record of the organization. The Native American Student Union is not the only missing aspect of Simonson’s claims—he also told the student body in the same meeting that he had written an apology for his TikTok. However, Simonson has yet to release a formal apology.

Apology

Two months ago, the UP reported on a deleted TikTok that Simonson made before his election. The video depicted Simonson pulling a dog out of his refrigerator alongside a caption that read, “when your Chinese friend forgets his leftovers at your house.”

More than 40 students gathered the following week to talk about how to hold Simonson accountable. At that meeting, Simonson showed up unannounced and took the floor to speak for 45 minutes, taking questions from the crowd. He stated that he had written an apology and was waiting for others to review it before he could post it to the Student Government Instagram page.

Simonson has not posted a public apology as of Dec.1. Student Government Adviser Donald Van Pelt told the UP that he never received an apology from Simonson to review.

“As [an] adviser to the SG President, at this time a letter has not been emailed for review to my knowledge,” Van Pelt said.

Simonson did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

During the October meeting with the student body, the Asian Student Union offered to educate Simonson on why the video was harmful if he wanted to learn. He accepted and said he would bring his friends as well.

As of Dec. 1, ASU Executive Board Member Levi Robles said Simonson has not attended a meeting.

Native American Student Union

In September, Simonson told the UP that he started a Native American Student Union.

“I’m the first Native American Student Body President,” he said. “I started the Native American Student Union. [Student Government] works with them.”

Simonson reiterated his involvement with the organization during the October meeting with the student body. “I started the Native American Student Union here at FAU,” he said.

The Council of Student Organizations (COSO)—which keeps records of all registered student organizations on campus — cannot find any records of the union.

“The Native American Student Union does not exist,” said COSO Director Ella Duckworth. “Even as far back as 2015, it doesn’t exist.”

Simonson clarified to the UP on Nov. 18 that the organization is not affiliated with FAU. “The Native American Student Union is not an FAU organization,” he said. “I host and attend meetings to discuss events in the Native American community, as well as support it.”

The UP requested verification of Simonson’s organization on Nov. 18. He sent a link to the “classroom” tab on the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center website. The center is located in Oklahoma, according to its website.

“Essentially the Native American Student Union I was referring to is organized by the tribe itself,” Simonson said. “I am involved in this organization and because FAU does not have a Native American Student Union, I like to invite FAU students to come to these meetings and learn about and embrace Native American culture.”

While FAU doesn’t have an official organization, several other universities do, such as the University of Oregon and the University of Virginia.

A few Native American students on campus shared their distaste for Simonson’s claim to have created an on-campus organization, even if it was a miscommunication on Simonson’s part.

“It is disheartening for my student body president to lie about something like that,” said Gaby Flyinghawk, a Native American student majoring in social work. “It seems as if he said this to justify his actions in regards to the TikTok.”

"I started the Native American Student Union here at FAU." – Oct. 6 "Essentially the Native American Student Union I was referring to is organized by the tribe itself. I am involved in this organization and because FAU does not have a Native American Student Union, I like to invite FAU students to come to these meetings and learn about and embrace Native American culture." – Nov. 18

Political science major Kyrie Bradley thought the same. “As a Native American, it makes me feel ashamed. Using the heritage of Amerindian peoples as a political tool to dodge accusations and excuse actions is shameful and deplorable,” Bradley said.

Bradley added that they are hesitant to join an organization led by Simonson.

“Even someone as passionate as I, as proud of my heritage, and politically involved as I, would not think to join an organization run by Simonson,” they said.

As someone of Hispanic and Native American descent, Bradley said they do not feel represented by Simonson.

“These are the actions of a racist man trying to save face in an era of opposition to racism where this behavior is no longer acceptable,” they said.

A List of Demands

Leaders from six student organizations met in secret on Oct. 7 to decide how they would hold Simonson accountable for the TikTok, which they deemed offensive. This meeting occurred the day after Simonson addressed the student body’s concerns in person.

At the end of the hours-long meeting, they agreed to draft a list of demands to send to university administration, Simonson, and other members of Student Government.

The student organizations sent the list of demands on Oct. 18 and requested that university administration acknowledge them by Oct. 20.

“Dr. Faerman and others were included on an email that listed a series of action items for Florida Atlantic University. They are in the process of working with the student leaders to address those concerns,” said Joshua Glanzer, associate vice president for media relations and public affairs.

Robles said that any upcoming meetings with administration are not intended to attack Simonson.

“This is a target on changing the efforts of the school to truly promote diversity and inclusiveness in all corners of the school,” they said. “This isn’t a target on Maxwell.”

On Oct. 7, a group of student leaders met in private to discuss the best way to hold the student body president accountable for an offensive deleted TikTok he posted earlier this year. By the end of the meeting, they decided to send a list of demands to university administration. Demands Public statement from FAU condemning Simonson’s actions, released by Oct. 22

Requiring the student body president to attend five diverse club meetings per semester

Change in SG Code of Conduct

Implement a board of diverse members to review SG candidates before they can run

Confirm the existence of the Native American Student Union

