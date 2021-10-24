FAU Housing has not considered adjusting the cancellation fee since the start of COVID-19

FAU housing contracts have not taken into consideration that students are still being affected by COVID-19 setbacks.

The FAU housing contract has reverted back to its original policies pre-COVID-19.

When asked about any changes added to the FAU housing contract, Joshua Glanzer, FAU’s assistant vice president for media relations and public affairs, said, “No, not for 2021-2022 [school year].”

“However, for the Fall 2020 – Spring 2021 when COVID-19 was newer, we gave students with active housing contracts the option to cancel due to COVID-19 as a reason by July 10, 2020 with no financial penalty,” said Glanzer.

Aly Gonzalez, a freshman at the time, found it difficult to cancel her housing contract for the 2020-2021 school year. She had to hastily move out in the beginning of March after she had come back from spring break.

Like other students, Gonzalez was left with the burden of paying for moving costs while also losing the two months of rent already paid for FAU housing.

After numerous complaints from Gonzalez, FAU housing gave Gonzalez a percentage of money from the remainder of her Spring 2019 contract.

Soon after the notice to move out, Gonzalez tried to get out of the contract she signed in November 2019 to live in Innovation Village Apartments for the 2020-2021 school year.

Gonzalez said, “I signed in November before we knew anything. COVID was barely a thing back in November.”

She continued by stating that FAU housing tried to charge her the $300 contract cancellation fee.

“We were in a pandemic, so it wasn’t really fair,” said Gonzalez.

However, Glanzer said that FAU was accommodating towards students who had previously signed the contract before the pandemic.

The university forced Gonzalez to pay the $300 contract cancellation fee. She was refunded the full cancellation fee amount a few months later.

The University Press has concealed the names of this student, referred to as Kelly Sanders, and her adviser to protect them from retribution.

Sanders signed for 2021- 2022 school year at University Village Apartments (UVA).

“I submitted [the cancellation appeal] for financial reasons and I provided my mother’s tax returns for 2018 and 2019 to show there was a significant income difference,” said Sanders.

She submitted the paperwork within the cancellation appeals window at the end of July but was denied.

“If a student is having a financial hardship due to COVID, the appeal would fall under a financial hardship instead of COVID. The student can submit an appeal and specify the reason as financial hardship and provide supporting documentation on what has changed since the time they completed their housing and returned their housing appeal,” said Glanzer.

Sanders’ experience left her with frustration and hopelessness until she got an adviser involved.

Whether for financial reasons or health concerns, the Housing Appeals Committee would not approve cancellations and their decision would be final, according to the FAU housing contract article 18, section G.

In a desperate attempt, Sanders reached out to a trusted adviser at FAU to get involved on her behalf.

He advised her to let the Housing Appeals Committee know that her mother’s income was also impacted due to a surgical procedure she had over the summer.

After plenty of back and forth correspondence between housing, Sanders, and her adviser, she was asked to submit her mother’s hospital records proving she had an operation and the recovery time it would take, as well as the 2018 and 2019 tax returns she provided the Housing Appeals Committee the first time.

The nearly two-month process ended in relief once Sanders received the email that her cancellation appeal was approved.

Sanders still had to pay the $300 cancellation fee and the $30 daily rate charge while waiting for approval. She spent $700 to get out of her housing contract with FAU.

Now living off-campus, Sanders said she will be saving $1,100 in rent per semester. Due to the $300 cancellation fee and “probated daily housing charge” stated in article 18, section E of the housing contract, she is saving up to pay her December rent because of the financial setbacks caused by the cancellation process.

“I’m a first-generation student so I didn’t have parents to tell me how difficult it would be to cancel my housing contract. When you move on campus, the school doesn’t say ‘once you sign one of these contracts, you can’t get out of it,’’’ said Sanders.

Sanders urges incoming students and students who plan to renew their housing contracts to make FAU housing their last resort because it is more tightly binding than other student residences.

Editor’s Note: This story is a part of our October/November issue titled “On Campus and Awaiting Trial,” which you can pick up on campus or read online here.

Kizzy Azcarate is the Entertainment Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, tweet her @Kizzy_kinz or [email protected]