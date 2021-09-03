Men’s Soccer: Owls accomplish first 3-0 start since 1996, earn 2-1 comeback victory over Keiser

Scoring two goals in five minutes allowed FAU to remain undefeated after three games.

The last season FAU men’s soccer was able to open the season winning its first three games was in 1996. Completing a 2-1 comeback win over Keiser (2-1-0) at FAU Soccer Stadium Friday evening, the Owls (3-0-0) continued making history for themselves.

The first half featured many back-and-forth efforts between the Owls and Seahawks, whether it be on offense or defense.

FAU was aggressive to start the game, especially in the transition, but Keiser rightly countered that by using the offsides trap tactic that prevented FAU from getting easy goal scoring opportunities. When halftime came around, the Owls committed four offsides as a result.

Keiser broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when FAU’s senior goalkeeper Neil Strauber made an unfortunate pass that went to junior forward Lucas Jacobs. With a wide-open goal due to Strauber straying far from it, Jacobs kicked the ball into the left side of the net with ease to give the Seahawks the first lead of the game.

After conceding the goal, FAU urgently responded less than two minutes later. Junior midfielder Jose Alastuey scored a brilliant goal from the outer-left corner of the penalty box that curved towards the right side of the goal to give the Owls the equalizer.

FAU did not let up, wanting to remain perfect to start the season. Thanks to a foul Keiser committed in the penalty box, senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko once again stepped up to the spot and converted in the 70th minute to earn his third goal of the season after three games.

Mykhailenko now has sole possession of 10th all-time in goals scored with 16. To reach the top five, he needs four more goals.

Despite making the mistake that allowed Keiser to score, Strauber had a respectable performance at goal, contributing with four saves for the game.

The Owls continue their three-game homestand on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.