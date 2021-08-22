University dietitians discuss importance of creating healthy habits

Student Health Services offers one-on-one consultations with a dietitian to help students create a plan to live a healthy life.

Healthy eating strengthens people’s muscles and bones, boosts immunity, and may even cause people to live longer, according to the CDC.

As students move onto campus this semester, Student Health Services wants to help students utilize the resources FAU offers to maintain a healthy diet.

“The beautiful thing about being a young adult is that you have more time to establish a foundation of balanced eating habits to encourage longevity and health prosperity,” registered dietitian at Student Health Services Noah Warren said.

Making food can be challenging for college students as many are limited to dorm kitchens or even just a microwave.

“There are many healthful items available in the store that are microwave friendly. As a college student with limited resources, creativity comes in handy for making things work!” Warren said.

He recommends searching online to find easy, quick, microwave-friendly recipes such as a microwave egg bowl, a veggie frittata, and even peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

Warren emphasized that food cannot be simply categorized as good or bad.

“We often look at foods as either healthy or unhealthy. When we can work on developing balanced eating habits and challenging our views on eating – there are no good or bad foods. Food is nourishment to the body,” he said.

FAU College of Nursing Professor Dr. Sareen Gropper recommends that college students follow a few simple guidelines to stay healthy.

“Consume an adequate intake of fruits and vegetables. They provide important nutrients and antioxidants to help keep your body healthy and your immune system strong. Don’t keep salty snacks and sweets including sugar-sweetened beverages in your dorm room, apartment, and when you consume these foods, portion out one serving size as indicated on the nutrition label. Enjoy some physical activity outside on a daily basis,” she said.

The FAU Campus Recreation and Fitness Center is open every day to students and offers gym equipment, personal training, group training, and more. To enter the facility, students must simply swipe their Owl Card at the door.

Though creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging, the university has developed several different resources and programs to assist students.

“Fortunately, with the various resources available to students on campus, a lot of the barriers students face can be overcome to live a healthy lifestyle. I encourage students who may need additional support for living a healthy lifestyle to utilize the resources offered to ensure they are nourished and supported for academic success,” Warren said.

One resource the university offers is meal planning and nutrition guidance through Student Health Services. Students have the opportunity to meet with a dietician to create a unique, individualized plan to become and stay healthy.

“As the dietitian at Student Health Services, I help students practice food freedom while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This includes sharing nutrition information and creating space for students to reflect on their dietary choices and how that impacts their health as well as barriers for achieving their nutrition goals,” Warren said.

To make an appointment with Warren or find out more information regarding FAU’s nutrition services, students can call 561-297-3512.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.

