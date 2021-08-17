Men’s Soccer announces Fall 2021 schedule

The Owls will begin their season in Houston, Texas for the HBU Invitational on Aug. 26 against the University of the Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m.

The FAU men’s soccer program revealed its schedule against Conference USA teams on Aug. 2 and non-conference teams on Aug. 17.

Head coach Joey Worthen will be heading into his fifth season with the team as he looks to continue making improvements since he became head coach in 2017.

FAU opens its season in Houston, Texas for the HBU Invitational, where the team will face the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and tournament hosts Houston Baptist on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. While the Owls never played UIW in their history, they have played Houston Baptist once in 2009, which resulted in a 2-0 win for the Owls.

Following the tournament, the Owls will host a three-game homestand at FAU Soccer Stadium, starting with Keiser on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. The teams last encountered each other in 2019, which had FAU blow out Keiser 5-2 at home.

FAU will then match up with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. This marks the first time the two teams will face one another.

The Owls’ last opponent for the homestand is Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Last season featured a 1-1 draw in extra time for both teams.

C-USA play for the Owls will begin on the road on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. against conference debutants Coastal Carolina. The last time the two teams faced one another was in 2012, where the Owls suffered a 2-0 road defeat to the Chanticleers.

FAU will host Old Dominion on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. The Owls got past the Monarchs 1-0 on the road in last season’s matchup.

Next on FAU’s schedule is Jacksonville on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The Owls had their best offensive performance last season against the Dolphins, taking them down 4-0 in convincing fashion.

The Owls go back on the road to play South Carolina on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The last encounter witnessed Ivan Mykhailenko scoring both of FAU’s goals in the 2-1 victory over the Gamecocks.

FAU returns home to face defending NCAA champions Marshall on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Last season, the Owls struggled offensively against the Herd in an unfortunate 1-0 loss.

The Owls will head to Deland, Fla., taking on Stetson on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Ivan Mykhailenko scored the penalty to award FAU the 1-0 victory over the Hatters in the spring.

Next on the Owls’ list is Charlotte on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The 49ers squeezed by with a 1-0 win over FAU in the Spring 2021 season.

FAU travels to Birmingham, Ala. next, taking on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Mykhailenko led the Owls with two goals in the 2-1 victory for the season finale in the last campaign.

The Owls’ last game against non-conference opponents will be against the University of North Florida (UNF) on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Alonso Coello Camarero’s set-piece allowed FAU to begin last season with a 1-0 victory over the Ospreys.

FAU will play its final home game of the season against Florida International University (FIU) on Oct. 30 at noon. The Owls couldn’t keep the Panthers away from goal in its 2-0 defeat back in the spring.

The Owls will conclude conference play against the University of Kentucky on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Wildcats showcased themselves as the better team in the convincing 3-1 victory over the Owls last season.

The team finished the Spring 2021 season with a 6-4-2 record (3-4-0 C-USA), accomplishing their first winning season since 2007.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.