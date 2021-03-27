Men’s Soccer: Owls take down South Carolina 2-1 at home in C-USA play

Ivan Mykhailenko scored both goals for FAU in the win.

FAU men’s soccer (5-2-2, 2-2-0 C-USA) continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon at FAU Soccer Stadium, as they beat the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6-1, 0-3-1 C-USA) 2-1.

The Owls wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they scored two minutes into the game. The goal came from a bad pass by South Carolina’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk as he was punished by senior forward Ivan Mykhailenko, who scored his third goal of the season for the Owls.

Mykhailenko added another goal to his resume, scoring in the 21st minute to complete the brace. The assist went to sophomore defender Tom Abrahamsson.

FAU was aggressive defensively in the first half, winning the ball multiple times at South Carolina’s expense.

The Gamecocks got a goal back in the 61st minute when freshman defender Justin Kopay crossed the ball to sophomore forward Brian Banahan, who headed the ball past FAU’s junior goalkeeper Neil Strauber into the net.

South Carolina tried finding more opportunities to equalize before the game ended but its shots went wide, letting FAU escape with its fifth overall win of the season.

The Owls will go back on the road to Huntington, W.Va., facing the Marshall Thundering Herd on April 3 at 2 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.