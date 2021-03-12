Women’s Soccer: Owls get their first draw in C-USA play against Western Kentucky in double overtime

Miracle Porter scored the game-tying goal against Western Kentucky for her second goal of the season.

FAU women’s soccer (2-2-2, 1-0-1 C-USA) got their first draw in Conference USA play on Friday night at FAU Soccer Stadium, tying 1-1 in double overtime with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1-1, 2-0-1 C-USA).

WKU got the first chance to score in the 12th minute with a shot from freshman defender Ellie Belcher, but it hit the crossbar to keep the team from scoring.

The Hilltoppers had another shot on target in the 21st minute from junior midfielder Ambere Barnett. Luckily for FAU, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin saved it in time.

FAU didn’t get a shot on goal until the 50th minute when senior forward Miracle Porter found an opportunity, but it was saved by Western Kentucky’s sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Kobylinski.

Western Kentucky got on the scoreboard first in the 63rd minute due to a corner kick that had a header go off the post, but Barnett put the second-chance shot in the net. Freshman midfielder Annah Hopkins had the assist to help WKU take the lead.

The Owls equalized in the 72nd minute with Porter taking the ball all the way, kicking the ball past Kobylinski to the left side of the goal. Porter rightly celebrated as this is her second goal of the season.

Sophomore forward Katie Erwin tried taking back the lead for the Hilltoppers with a shot in the 88th minute, but Wasdin saved it to force overtime to the Owls’ benefit.

Porter had the last chance to score for FAU in the 110th minute to possibly win the game. Unfortunately, she kicked it over the goal, ending the game at a standstill between the two teams.

The Owls will go back on the road to prepare for their next conference game at Norfolk, Va. against the Old Dominion Monarchs on March 19 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.